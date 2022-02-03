CORINTH – On Wednesday morning, a packed gymnasium at Lake Dallas witnessed a historic occasion.
Lake Dallas had eight student-athletes sign a National Letter of Intent on National Signing Day – the most ever on signing day. And Scott Sander, boys’ athletic coordinator, said there will be at least seven more seniors that will sign with colleges before the end of the school year.
As for those Falcons that made it official, years of hard work, including countless hours in the weight room, were celebrated with coaches, family, friends and teammates.
Lake Dallas quarterback Brendan Sorsby signed with Indiana. Kicker Preston Gregg is bound for Missouri Western. Lineman A.J. Shields is off to Southwestern Assemblies of God.
The Lake Dallas girls’ soccer team had five players sign – Pilar Flores (Friends), Olivia Trotter (Wisconsin-Green Bay), Presleigh Thiessen (Hardin-Simmons), Chelsea Vilca (Seminole State) and Jaelynn Davis (York College).
Sorsby was one of the most improved players on the football field in the Dallas area last fall. He threw for 1,273 yards and rushed for 790 more with 29 total touchdowns despite being limited to seven games because of injury. That improvement earned him multiple scholarship offers, but they were nowhere near the caliber of a program like Indiana.
Sorsby’s stock rose during the offseason and was listed as the No. 14 dual-threat quarterback in the nation for the class of 2022 by ESPN.
Indiana offensive coordinator Walt Bell came to Lake Dallas in January and watched a throwing session by Sorsby. Falcons head coach Jason Young said that Sorsby threw only “one bad ball” on 80 attempts.
“Brendan has been a true surprise,” Young said. “It’s not only been amazing to see his growth physically, but mentally. He has a tremendous work ethic. Coach Bell said that he saw highlights on Twitter and said, ‘Why isn’t this guy signed anywhere?’ He’s going to have a little chip on his shoulder, which is going to be good. He’s going to show what all of these other universities that bypassed on him of what he can do.”
One reason for Sorsby’s success was because of the pass protection and run blocking that he received from Shields.
“A.J. is one of the most unselfish players that we’ve ever had,” Young said. “He’s played literally every position on the offensive and defensive line.”
Lake Dallas received solid special-teams play last season, and Gregg was a big reason why. A two-year varsity starter, Gregg, whose nickname is “Gregg the Leg,” was named the District 7-5A Division II special teams player of the year after going 37-of-38 on PATs, having 29 kickoffs go for touchbacks and going a perfect four-for-four on field goals of at least 40 yards.
“He’s improved a lot,” Young said. “His consistency was great, and he does have a powerful leg. I wouldn’t be surprised if he got invited to the combine one day because of how much he has improved.”
Lake Dallas’ girls soccer team was a playoff team a year ago for the first time since 2016, and this season, the Lady Falcons are 9-3 overall and 3-0 in District 6-5A. A big reason behind the team’s success has been because of the play of Davis, Flores, Thiessen, Trotter and Vilca.
Lake Dallas captured the District 8-5A title when those five players were sophomores two years ago and clinched a playoff berth, but they, as well as every other high school team in Texas was unable to compete in the 2020 postseason because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Flores, a four-year varsity player, has three goals for her high school career – all coming this season – in addition to six assists. Trotter brings a dual-threat option to Wisconsin-Green Bay as she can both score and set up other players for scoring chances, with 10 goals and nine assists to boot. Thiessen is more than capable of scoring, having recorded 18 goals and 15 assists, and she hopes to continue her offensive ways at Hardin-Simmons. Vilca, a four-year varsity player, has been the go-to player for the Lady Falcons' offense, as she has recorded a whopping 47 goals.
Davis, meanwhile, has been stellar in net for Lake Dallas and will look to provide that same type of presence for York College. She has a career record of 23-10 with 16 shutouts in two seasons playing for the top girls’ soccer team at Lake Dallas.
“We’re excited about how these young ladies and how they will represent Lake Dallas in the future at the universities that they’ve chosen to attend,” said Nathan Davis, Lake Dallas head coach.
