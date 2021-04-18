Lake Dallas senior Makenna Marrs is heading north to continue her volleyball and academic endeavors.
Surrounded by coaches, family and friends, Marrs signed a National Letter of Intent on Friday morning with Barclay College, located in Haviland, Kan., inside the Lake Dallas High School main gymnasium.
“I’ve never heard about (Barclay College) before,” she said. “But, whenever I visited it, it was such a good atmosphere to be around, such a positive place to be. There’s not that many people there. So, the student-teacher ratio is good for me.”
Moving from the Metroplex to Haviland, which has a population of 720, will be a big change, Marrs said. But, she added that it will be a “good change.”
Marrs is excited about the direction of the Bears’ volleyball program.
“They won nationals a couple of years ago, which is really good for them,” she said. “And they just recently hired a new volleyball coach (Justin Kendall). It should be a really good atmosphere next year.”
A three-year varsity player for the Lady Falcons, Marrs played as a libero/defensive specialist. She played in 52 matches, finishing with 96 digs and scored 84 points for Lake Dallas. In her final match in a Lady Falcon uniform, she played setter. That night – a Nov. 17 match against Denton Ryan – Marrs totaled 20 assists, 10 digs and had a 2.0 serve-receive rate.
“It’s been amazing here,” Marrs said. “I’m going to miss it so much. I really don’t know what I’m going to do away from home. But, I’m going to miss everybody.”
Second-year Lake Dallas head coach Kristinn Holbrooks appreciated the positive manner in which Marrs represented the Lady Falcons – both on and off the court.
Holbrooks added that Marrs has helped out at every kids clinic.
“Some things that have stood out to me this past year about McKenna is the last day she wore her Falcon jersey was not the last time that she contributed to the program,” Holbrooks said. “This spring, she’s been a vital part of our program and our fifth period. She comes every day. She’s there to help out wherever we need it. And, now, we call her ‘Coach Kenna.’”
