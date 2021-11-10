Breck Bradshaw is one of the newest members of the Lake Dallas baseball team. He transferred to Lake Dallas from Lewisville a month into the school year. But the senior right-handed pitcher is setting the bar high for a Falcon team that was a bi-district finalist this past spring.
“Thank you mom, grandma, grandpa and coach (Chris Haney),” he said Wednesday morning during National Signing Day in the Lake Dallas High School main gymnasium. “But the job is not done. Let’s win state.”
Bradshaw was one of three Lake Dallas spring sports athletes that participated in early National Signing Day, which is the first available date given to student-athletes from every sport with the exception of football to sign with a college.
Bradshaw signed a National Letter of Intent with Tarleton State. Alec Hirneise, a senior first baseman who transferred to Lake Dallas from Flower Mound, signed his name on the dotted line with Texas A&M-Texarkana. Shelby Nelson, a catcher for the Lake Dallas softball team, signed with Central Oklahoma.
Nelson came back from offseason surgery to put up one of the best statistical offensive seasons in recent memory for Lake Dallas this past spring. The Central Oklahoma signee, previously a Tarleton State commit, finished with a .500 batting average, crushed 10 home runs, drove in 25 runs, scored 23 runs and drew 11 walks for a Lady Falcon squad that clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2016.
Nelson’s work on the field was rewarded with multiple postseason awards, including District 6-5A Catcher of the Year, Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state Red Team, DFW Fastpitch All-Metroplex first team and to the Star Local Media all-area second team.
“Shelby’s my girl, even before these four years that we’ve spent together,” said Amber Britton, Lake Dallas head softball coach. “She’s an amazing athlete and person. Central Oklahoma is going to be very lucky to have her, both in the classroom and on the field. She’s going to make an impact.”
Hirneise, meanwhile, is beginning to find his place on the Lake Dallas baseball team. Haney said that Texas A&M-Texarkana is not only getting a great baseball player, but a great teammate and vocal leader. Hirneise will play first base for the Falcons.
“They’ve not only immediately made an impact with the staff, but with the players,” Haney said of Hirneise and Bradshaw. “These guys mirror each other a lot. They’re not the smallest dudes on the team. They’re great in the weight room. Alec is more of a vocal leader and Breck will continue to do what you ask him to do to the best of his potential all of the time.”
