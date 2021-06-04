In just his second season as Lake Dallas’ head baseball coach – first full season due to the 2020 campaign being shortened because of the COVID-19 pandemic – Chris Haney led the Falcons to third place in District 6-5A and a thrilling three-game series against Azle in the bi-district round of the UIL Class 5A playoffs.
Other coaches took notice of Lake Dallas’ success and rewarded the Falcons with a total of six selections on the 6-5A all-district team – four of whom earned their way onto the first team.
Senior Elijah Howard, a Sterling College signee, was named to the first team at outfield. He was one of the top offensive threats in 6-5A this season. Howard led the Falcons in both hits (32) and batting average (.337) to accompany 12 RBIs, 13 runs scored and 15 walks – all while striking out just 12 times in 112 plate appearances.
Senior catcher/designated hitter Walker Davis, an Austin College pledge, was also a first-team honoree. He finished with 10 RBIs, 13 runs scored, 11 walks and a .284 batting average in his final season in a Falcon uniform.
Junior Zachary Darden was named to the first team as a utility player. On the mound, he posted a record of 4-4 and had a 4.38 ERA, striking out 55 batters while yielding just 24 runs in 49.1 innings pitched. At the plate, he drove in three runs and had a .256 batting average.
Senior Jacob Tipps was named to the all-district first team at second base. He posted a .270 batting average with seven RBIs, 11 runs scored and 17 hits.
Junior Brendan Sorsby garnered a second-team selection for his play in the outfield. He was among the top hitters for the Falcons, finishing the season with a .309 batting average, 25 hits, eight RBIs and 12 runs scored.
Rounding out the list of honorees for Lake Dallas was senior Michael Duran, named to the second team at pitcher. He posted a record of 4-1, allowing just 13 runs (nine earned) in 21.2 innings, to go along with nine walks and a 3.74 ERA.
“I’ve known that they had success in the past, but with last year and not being able to get to play because of COVID, you had only a slew of them, just three with varsity experience,” Haney said. “For those guys to be able to step up in their first full season and taken our core values and our brand of baseball, they’ve put this group on the map.
“There were a lot of people that gave Lake Dallas a lot of head width at the beginning of the year. They did a really good job of grinding it out and getting hot during district play to get in the playoffs. I’m super proud of them.”
