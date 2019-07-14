The 2018-19 high school sports year was rife with new challenges for The Colony, Little Elm and Lake Dallas, which made the move to District 8-5A alongside Denton ISD and Justin Northwest. The result was a parity-heavy athletics campaign from many of the top Class 5A programs in the Metroplex.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 8-5A’s seven schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2019-20.
With that said, here’s the seventh installment of Five Questions for District 8-5A.
1. Who is the preliminary favorite in 8-5A boys basketball?
Bryan Murphy: If I would have been asked this a year ago, I could have confidently proclaimed either Northwest or Little Elm would reign supreme in boys hoops.
But this time around, I’m not entirely sure both the Texans and the Lobos are a lock to finish in the top two.
Little Elm graduated four of its five starters, including superstar RJ Hampton, and question marks remain around this program that also hired a new coach in South Garland’s Dominique Parker. Little Elm’s junior varsity squad was solid last season, but whether some of those young players with minimal varsity experience compete at the highest level next season will be something to monitor.
Northwest brings back some players with loads of experience like Julien Smith, but it may not be enough to compete with an up-and-coming The Colony squad that brings back Keith Miller and Tay Mosher, or even a Denton Braswell ballclub that quietly made the postseason and could sneak in as the district champ in 2020.
2. Who is the preliminary favorite in 8-5A girls basketball?
Taylor Raglin: While it's tempting to tout Lake Dallas and its bevy of returners as a potential threat to the throne, it's still The Colony's league to lose until further notice. The Lady Cougars return elite talent in seniors Jewel Spear and Tamia Jones, and the program is solidly in the driver's seat in 8-5A.
The Lady Falcons will likely be vying for second place with the rest of the league, which could feature a ton of parity under the likely champion, though it should be at least one more season before The Colony comes back to the pack in the wake of its two-headed monster.
3. Who are the early MVP candidates in 8-5A boys and girls basketball?
Bryan Murphy: The three best players in 8-5A boys basketball in Northwest’s Avery Anderson, Little Elm’s RJ Hampton and The Colony’s Bryce Okpoh are all graduated, leaving the door open for someone else to come in and steal the show.
A name that comes to mind is junior guard Cam Smith of Braswell, who was named the District 8-5A Newcomer of the Year and could take over with the aforementioned players off playing in college.
On the girls’ side, there is no doubt that this is reigning MVP Jewel Spear’s award to lose, as she heads into her senior season after three dominant runs on varsity dating back to her freshman year.
4. Which 8-5A school will win the most district championships in 2019-20?
Matt Welch: Across the eight standings-based sports, The Colony came away with district titles in football, girls basketball and softball. Denton claimed the top spot in 8-5A volleyball and baseball, while Northwest won its football district and placed first in boys basketball.
Although new 8-5A champions will be crowned in some sports in 2019-20, The Colony feels like a logical pick to retain its championships in girls basketball and softball – no slight to the football team, but Frisco Lone Star is still a thing.
Although the Cougars’ two soccer teams took second on the soccer pitch, the Little Elm girls and the Lake Dallas boys are justified picks to repeat as well.
District frontrunners are bit cloudier in boys basketball and baseball, but slotting the Cougars in for the top spot in at least two sports is a considerable advantage relative to the rest of 8-5A.
For the time being, let’s roll with The Colony emerging as 8-5A’s most frequent first-place finisher, but the Cougars could have some company before the school year is up.
5. Name an athlete in 8-5A that could succeed in a sport he or she doesn’t currently play at the varsity level.
Matt Welch: Senior Jayda Coleman is the most acclaimed female athlete to ever pass through The Colony, seizing major roles on the Lady Cougars’ softball, volleyball and track teams, and I’m not willing to put a ceiling on she’s capable of.
Suit up the basketball team and average a double-double? Sure.
Put that speed on the base paths to use on the soccer pitch? Why not?
Take a run at some of Emma Garfield’s school swimming records? Watch out.
There’s enough on Coleman’s resume to suggest that she could acclimate to nearly any sport on the UIL schedule and, with some seasoning, find some modicum of success.
Bryan Murphy: Kennadi Harris already plays volleyball, basketball and competes in track and field, so why couldn’t she excel at a sport like softball as well?Harris was one of the best overall female athletes I saw compete a year ago, and I’m sure her services could be used somewhere on a softball diamond if the Lady Lobos weren’t already stacked at every position going into next year.
Taylor Raglin:It feels like cheating to take sophomore Mackenzie Buss, who already excels in multiple sports for Lake Dallas in track and girls basketball, but she's the slam-dunk choice here. Quick and athletic, she could likely find success on the diamond in some fashion, even just as a baserunner, or on the pitch. Really, Buss seems like she could likely succeed in just about any athletic arena given the proper time to adjust.
