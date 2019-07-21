The 2018-19 high school sports year was rife with new challenges for The Colony, Little Elm and Lake Dallas, which made the move to District 8-5A alongside Denton ISD and Justin Northwest. The result was a parity-heavy athletics campaign from many of the top Class 5A programs in the Metroplex.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 8-5A’s seven schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2019-20.
With that said, here’s the eighth installment of Five Questions for District 8-5A.
1. Who is the preliminary favorite in 8-5A boys soccer?
Taylor Raglin: Until further notice, Lake Dallas will be penciled in atop the 8-5A boys soccer standings. The Falcons graduate just two key contributors in alums Carlos Zamora and Jayden Hendrix, and impactful pieces return all over the pitch for 2019-20, including 8-5A MVP Brock Pope and standout goalkeeper Kaleb Irving.
There’s no reason to believe that a program that went unbeaten in conference play a season ago and made a run all the way to the Region I-5A finalwill take any kind of step back, so the seat atop the 8-5A throne should continue to belong to the Falcons for the foreseeable future.
2. Who is the preliminary favorite in 8-5A girls soccer?
Bryan Murphy: The Lady Lobos emerged last season as the top dog in the district after Little Elm won its first-ever district title and produced the District MVP in Amaya Grace.
The up-and-coming program did so all with a first-year head coach in Manuel Cordova, and even though the roster graduated key pieces such as Grace, Reagan Dykes, McKenzie Betancour and Kiki Molinar, just to name a few, the Lady Lobos return a strong core.
With names like Landri Townsend, Anna Palasciano, Michelle McKee and Austyn Applewhite, Little Elm should be in good shape to contend for another district title in 2020.
3. Which first-year head coach within the district will have the most successful debut?
Taylor Raglin: While Lake Dallas has a pair of contenders for this award in new girls basketball head coach Jordan Davis and new volleyball head coach Kristinn Holbrooks, the safe money may be on Davis.
Holbrooks will return talent up and down the lineup and a veteran presence in 2018 8-5A Setter of the Year Ruthie Forson, but Davis will bring back the Lady Falcons’ entire starting lineup from many-a-night last season, including dueling veteran leaders in seniors Dorian Norris and Josephine Elliott and the 2018 Newcomer of the Year in sophomore Mackenzie Buss.
Though 8-5A will continue to be tough sledding in the face of a dominant The Colony squad, the Lady Falcons are set up for a successful year on the hardcourt.
4. By that same token, which first-year head coach within the district has their work cut out for them the most?
Matt Welch: Keeping this one strictly between Star Local Media’s The Colony-Little Elm-Lake Dallas trio, Dominique Parker takes over a Little Elm boys basketball program that will look just a tad different next season, to put it mildly. With superstar RJ Hampton penning the next chapter of his basketball career in New Zealand and the possible heir apparent, Tre White, transferring late last season, coupled with the graduation of district Defensive Player of the Year Brandon Crossley, the Lobos are low on proven varsity contributors heading into the 2019-20 season.
There’s still talent in Little Elm no doubt, and the overall quality of the district should regress a bit with The Colony and Justin Northwest graduating some star power of their own, but building the Lobos back into a district title contender could take some time with so many unknowns for Parker to figure out.
5. Who are some potential impact sophomores to keep an eye on in 8-5A?
Matt Welch: The Colony softball qualified for the state tournament despite its top power hitter, Madison Hirsch, missing the entire postseason due to injury. Helping keep the Lady Cougars afloat was the heavy bat of Olivia Wick, who hit .450 from the plate during her freshman campaign and should be primed for greater production as a sophomore.
Bryan Murphy: Although this player technically competes in District 5-5A Division I on the gridiron, Little Elm sophomore quarterback John Mateer will enter this season as the starter under center.Late last season as a freshman, Mateer was thrown into the fire while the Lobos attempted to make a playoff push, and that valuable experience a year ago could propel him into a breakout campaign in 2019.
Taylor Raglin: The slam-dunk answer is Lake Dallas multi-sport athlete Mackenzie Buss, though I’ll go in a different direction. Lake Dallas softball sophomore Shelby Nelson had an impressive rookie campaign and was clearly the program’s standout player, and she’ll be leaned on even more as she continues to navigate her varsity career with the Lady Falcons.
