Presleigh Thiessen and Chelsea Vilca just have a knack for putting the ball in the back of the net.
Before the season came to a halt, the two Lake Dallas girls soccer sophomores were dominating as youngsters at the varsity level. Goals were coming at a premium, and there just wasn’t a whole lot opponents could do to stop them.
Twenty-two goals have come between the two of them, pacing Lake Dallas to first place in District 8-5A and helping get the Lady Falcons to where they always dreamed after missing out on the playoffs one year ago.
“A lot of it goes into their soccer IQ,” said Nathan Davis, Lake Dallas head coach. “They’re smart players. They’ve been on the ball for many years, and they play year-round. That’s a big part of it is just playing year-round. I’ve said it before: They’re both unselfish players.”
With just one game remaining in the regular season, that duo has managed to score goals at a consistent rate and lead the charge offensively.
In 22 games, Vilca has a team-high 14 goals – six more than anyone else on the roster. Thiessen follows behind her with eight, which is tied with college-bound senior Karina De Paoli for the second-highest total on the roster.
Combine Thiessen and Vilca together, and that gives you 44% of the Lady Falcons’ 50 goals this season in their run to the top spot in the district.
“Presleigh - she never fails to amaze me,” said Sydney Frazier, Lake Dallas senior goalie. “We kind of have a thing we say where we’re like if someone does something really good at practice, we’re like, ‘I hope you keep that energy in the game.’ She always keeps that energy. She’s such a great shot taker and Chelsea is just a really hard worker and she’s just a smart player overall.”
It is those smarts and selflessness that have carried them to where they are now. Despite being the top goal scorers on the roster, they are not looking to be the only ones to score and are not looking to themselves as one-person teams.
Instead, they are focused on winning. And that is just what Lake Dallas has done, going 15-5-2 overall and 9-2-0 in 8-5A, including eight wins in its last nine contests — scoring three or more goals in six of those games.
“They’re really good technique-wise,” De Paoli said. “On the ball, off the ball, receiving the ball, anything, making runs. They’re really good at all of that. Really, it’s just helped us a lot. And they’re selfless with the ball. They don’t keep it to themselves.”
If the season does continue – the UIL announced that the earliest games could resume right now is May 4 – Lake Dallas is eagerly waiting to see what else the duo can accomplish and what else the team can accomplish together. One more game stands between the Lady Falcons and an outright district crown, sitting just ahead of second-place Little Elm and The Colony — both of which are 8-2-1.
And having multiple players that can score goals at a high rate will only provide more benefits if the season picks back up.
“It’s good to have one, but when you can have two on the same team – that helps a whole heck of a lot,” Davis said.
