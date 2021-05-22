High school spring football was wiped out by the pandemic a year ago, but for Lake Dallas, it is back in full swing in 2021.
The culmination of spring workouts for the Falcons was the annual green-white spring football game at Falcon Stadium on May 15.
Big plays were made on both sides of the ball, but in the end, it was the offense that got the better result on the scoreboard in a 74-34 victory over the defense.
"It was great and everything looked good and was sharp," said Michael Young, Lake Dallas head coach. "There weren’t a lot of penalties on either side and more turnovers. I thought that it was pretty well-played. And we also have had really nobody get hurt this spring, just a few bang-ups here and there. It's been a good spring."
The format of the scrimmage was No. 1 offense vs. No. 1 defense, No. 2 offense vs. No. 2 defense, and No. 3 offense vs. No. 3 defense. A running clock was used with the scrimmage lasting a total of 90 minutes. Six points were awarded for each touchdown or forced turnover, and two points for the opposition for every penalty that was committed as well as every three-and-out that was forced by the defense.
The defense took an early 12-11 lead after Braylon Arguello recovered a fumble. Later on in the scrimmage, Jalen Brooks was in perfect position at midfield to haul in an interception on a play in which the Falcons pressured the quarterback.
But on this day, it was big plays by the Falcon offense that proved too much for the defense to overcome.
Lake Dallas scored a total of nine touchdowns during the scrimmage with quarterbacks Brendan Sorsby, Cade Bortnem and Hogan Kenney each commandeering scoring drives for the Falcons.
Sorsby, who played nine games last season at quarterback and threw for a team-best 851 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 240 rushing yards, hit Evan Weinberg on a throw from 18 yards out – the first of two touchdown receptions in the game for Weinberg. A 17-yard run by Drew McKinney set up the score.
Bortnem made good decisions in executing the read-pass option – a new wrinkle to the Falcons’ offense this year. He made the perfect read to his right to get into the end zone from the 9-yard line for his first score of the scrimmage.
Not long after, he showed that he has quite the arm as well. Bortnem found Niki Gray open in the middle of the field on a passing play, one that turned into a 30-yard gain after Gray fought off a defender to gain additional yardage.
Gray’s gain set up a 15-yard run up the middle by Christian Colona for a 44-20 lead for the offense.
Kenney also made some big plays down the field. The Lake Dallas signal-caller threw a fade pass to Charles McCullough that resulted in a 30-yard gain. That drive ended in a 22-yard touchdown reception by Brett Young.
Kenney continued to execute well under center. With 20 minutes remaining in the scrimmage, he powered his way in from the 6-yard line for a touchdown.
"In our district, if you can't score 35 or 40 points a game, you're going to have a hard time of staying in games," Young said. "That is one thing that we had to do, is getting better about scoring points and making big plays. I think everybody, our O-line, our receivers, our quarterbacks, our running backs, everybody is better.
“You're not going to do as much defensively in these things, like blitzing and stunting. But we feel pretty good about it. We even look a lot different. We're a lot bigger, we’re a year older, bigger, stronger, faster. We're excited about it."
