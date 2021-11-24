Having lost its previous two games without the services of injured star point guard Mackenzie Buss, the state-ranked Lake Dallas girls basketball team had a breakthrough Tuesday against a top-10 team – and did so without Buss.
Junior guard Camryn Richardson and senior forward/guard Jorja Elliott each had 13 points as Class 5A’s No. 25 Lake Dallas used a 23-9 fourth-quarter run to rally for an impressive 64-53 victory against 3A’s No. 7 Ponder on Tuesday.
Senior point guard Bailey Broughton netted 12 points in the victory.
Ponder doubled up Lake Dallas (5-3) in the first quarter to gain a 16-8 lead. But the visitors outscored the Lady Lions 56-37 over the final three quarters of play, including a 14-point advantage in the fourth quarter.
“This was a good win for us going into the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Jordan Davis, Lake Dallas head coach. “Ponder is a talented, well-coached team who presses for four quarters. Without Buss, we’ve had to have some other ball handlers step up, and they did in the second half.
“Honestly, the biggest difference was finding some holes in the defense and press, then shots finally started falling. I think we did a better job of securing rebounds and the ball in the fourth quarter.”
The win comes four days after a late rally by Lake Dallas fell short in a 54-45 victory against Saginaw-Boswell.
Elliott did all that she could to help the Lady Falcons’ cause, pouring in a team-high 21 points. But, on the other end of the court, Lady Pioneer guard Nya Robertson was tough to stop as she went on to lead all scorers with 27 points.
Boswell was firing on all cylinders in the first quarter, taking a 26-15 lead, then used a 14-7 run in the second quarter to build its lead to 40-22 at halftime. Lake Dallas outscored Boswell by nine points in the second half. But, it was too little, too late.
The non-district slate for Lake Dallas continues Nov. 30 with a home game against Mesquite Horn. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
