First-year Lake Dallas head boys basketball coach Brian Miller was unaware that the Falcons were carrying a 17-game district losing streak into Tuesday afternoon’s District 6-5A opener against Justin Northwest. But senior forward Jordan Williams chimed in, saying how much it would mean for Lake Dallas to end that streak.
And end it, the Falcons did.
Williams made two free throws with 51.3 seconds remaining in the ballgame and grabbed a defensive rebound on the ensuing possession, allowing Lake Dallas to escape with a 45-39 victory.
Prior to Tuesday, the last district win for Lake Dallas came on Feb. 7, 2020 – a 61-52 win against Denton.
“It means a lot,” said Williams, who led the Falcons in scoring with 19 points. “Coming into this season with a new head coach, we all were like, ‘We’ve got to win. We’ve got a new mentality.’ He’s really pushed it on us, and I think that everyone else has bought in, and we’re expecting success.”
Final: Lake Dallas 45, Northwest 39. @LDHSfalcon_hoop snaps a 17-game district losing streak. @Jordan_w10 finishes with 19 points, making two clutch free throws with 53 seconds left in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/HWtdfOzUoe— David Wolman (@david_wolmanFWS) December 21, 2021
This season has been a roller coaster for Lake Dallas. The Falcons started the season 5-2, lost their next seven games, but have won three of their last five games to improve to 8-11 overall – two more wins than the team had all of last season – and 1-0 in district play.
But one thing that Lake Dallas has leaned on through all of those ups and downs has been steady play on the defensive end.
Lake Dallas put forth another strong defensive effort Tuesday, especially with its close-outs. The Texans got seven first-quarter points from Blake Gustin, but just six points from everyone else as the Falcons built a 22-13 halftime lead.
“We’ve down a good job defensively all year,” Miller said. “We’ve guarded well when we haven’t turned the ball over. That’s one thing that our guys have bought into, which is to be physical. Just the aggressiveness that they put on the ball with their pressure was good because Northwest couldn’t get into their plays.”
Northwest extended its defensive pressure past the three-point line as the first half progressed, and it gave Lake Dallas some fits during the second half.
The Texans opened the third quarter with four straight points to trim the deficit to 22-17, but senior Ethan Varin brought a calming effect for the Falcon offense. Varin countered with two 3-pointers and then made a behind-the-back pass to Trey Buss, who converted a layup to give the Falcons a 13-point lead. Varin, despite battling foul trouble, finished with 12 points.
Northwest didn’t go away quietly, and that created for some nervous moments for Lake Dallas late in the fourth quarter.
The Texans got as close as 43-39 on a Gavyn Dunlap 3-pointer with 1:31 remaining in the ballgame. But Williams made two free throws and grabbed a defensive rebound with less than a minute remaining to seal the victory for the Falcons.
“They had to make plays,” Miller said. “They had to beat those traps, which we’ve struggled with. I’m proud of the guys. Our senior guys made some big free throws. Our freshmen stepped up. They did some good things, made some mistakes. But that’s just who we are right now.”
