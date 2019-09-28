Since opening District 8-5A play with a road sweep at the hands of Justin Northwest (25-16, 25-21, 25-23), the Lake Dallas volleyball team has gone on a three-match winning streak to improve to 3-1 in league play entering Friday’s conference bye.
Still, the program’s biggest test thus far awaits.
Denton, last year’s undefeated district champion, will come calling Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. date with the Lady Falcons at Lake Dallas in a game that head coach Kristinn Holbrooks said she’s more fired up for than even the team’s first matchup against her previous school Justin Northwest earlier this season.
“I saw some film on them today. … I’m so pumped for this game. I’m more excited for this than I was the Northwest match, and that’s where I came from,” she said. “Seeing them and knowing how well and solid we can play, I hope my kids are pumped up about it. I told them I wish this match was (Friday) because at this point, I’m so excited for Tuesday and it’s going to be very hard for me to do anything productive this weekend.”
Tempering that excitement was the focus of Friday’s day off for the Lady Falcons, who practiced during the scheduled athletics period but did little else.
For a program that’s been pedal-to-the-metal since August, Holbrooks said she encouraged her athletes to simply get away for a few days.
“I told them that we were going to practice during the period (Friday) and I’m going to look at some film and watch Denton play (Friday), but that my expectation for them was to go be kids,” she said. “All they ever do is play volleyball and go to school, so I’m hoping this will kind of mentally get them away from the thought of possibly being tied for first, three ways, after Tuesday.”
That hiatus doesn’t apply to Holbrooks herself, however, as the coach said she’s begun film work and preparation for the Lady Broncos, who were undefeated as of Friday.
To avoid a repeat of the Lady Falcons’ fate against the Lady Texans in the 8-5A opener, Holbrooks said her team will need to maintain momentum from its win over Denton Braswell, which she called its most complete performance of the season, as well as take advantage of some perceived holes on the right side for the Lady Broncos, and lean on some experience stopping dominant hitters like The Colony’s Jayda Coleman, an aspect of the Lady Falcons’ game that buried them against Northwest.
“I think if we can, not even shut down, but maintain our defense against their bigger hitters, we’re going to come out OK,” Holbrooks said. “Some of their weaknesses are where some of our strong points are, so hopefully we can take advantage of things like that. If we’re serve-receiving well and we can stay in system, it should be a very good night for us Tuesday.”
The biggest area of growth for the Lady Falcons, Holbrooks said, has been an easing of the pressure placed on the team’s outside hitters.
With help from juniors Macie Banks and Lanie Schantz, among others, the burden has been distributed more evenly around the court and off of the shoulders of stars like sophomore Caelyn Gunn, which has made the program a more difficult ask for opponents.
If that variety on the attack can continue, Holbrooks is confident that her club can achieve a goal that it laid out for her from nearly day one on the job.
“When I met with the seniors the first time I was introduced to the team, they told me that one of their goals as seniors was to beat Denton High,” she said. “I feel like we’re at a point now where between these last three wins and especially the last match – it was probably the best we’ve played all season – I’m fired up.”
