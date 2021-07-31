As Lake Dallas senior Allie Buchanan worked to get comfortable with her new club basketball team, her mindset coming into this summer was put it all on the line every game and to also get looked at by as many colleges as possible.
When the COVID-19 pandemic was just beginning to finally head in the right direction last year, college recruits like Buchanan were forced to resort to social media and telephone calls in order to get recruited.
The NCAA was still in the early stages of a 15-month dead period, meaning that college scouts and coaches were not allowed to watch student-athletes compete, visit their high schools and engage in face-to-face interaction. But things finally changed for the better on June 1 when the dead period was lifted by the NCAA.
With the dead period now a thing of the past, college coaches are starting to look at Buchanan. So far this summer, five colleges have presented Buchanan with an offer and she has five more in the works. Hardin-Simmons was the first to court Buchanan. The Cowgirls courted her at a tournament in Frisco in early July and she was also invited to participate at one of their team camps. Buchanan also has offers from Austin College, Bethany College, East Texas Baptist, Mary Hardin-Baylor, Park University and Southwestern University.
“For [COVID] to die down has helped out a lot,” she said. “This summer, we were able to have the live periods and the coaches were able to come out and watch us. I just go out there and play hard like I always do. I try not to let it affect me that much. They'll see what I can do when I play."
Buchanan had a productive summer on the hardwood, to say the least. Her team, Platinum 17U Bates, finished the summer season with a 34-9 record. Platinum has competed at tournaments both locally and across the south. The squad went undefeated at the I-35 Basketball Showcase from July 10-12 in Wichita, Kan. Platinum wrapped up the season by winning all four games at the End Game from July 23-25 in Atlanta.
"That was definitely a great feeling," Buchanan said. "Obviously, with it being our last event of the summer, it felt good and we had some good wins against some great teams."
Platinum 17U Bates was playing in its first season as a team, but Buchanan said it didn’t take long for the team chemistry to round itself into form.
“All of us got along really well,” she said. “We all went out there and worked hard and moved the ball really well, which helped us to get those open looks.”
Buchanan was an established high school player before she ever stepped onto the court with Platinum Bates 17U.
Named to the 6-5A all-district first team last season, the 6-foot-1 power forward averaged 6.9 points per game and 3.8 rebounds per contest for a Lake Dallas team that captured the outright district title and was a regional quarterfinalist for the second straight year.
But it isn’t all about statistics for Buchanan. She said that she wanted to allow her basketball IQ to continue to grow, become a team leader and be a primary scorer.
For some players on a new team, it might take a while to become comfortable with their new coach. But that was never the case for Buchanan. She said that Platinum Bates 17U head coach Bobby Bates went out of his way to make the players feel comfortable with him. Bates coached Lake Dallas head coach Jordan Davis in high school at Valley View.
"He definitely runs a lot of the same stuff that we do in high school,” Buchanan said. “Like I said, all of us come out there and work hard. Obviously, he's a great coach, having coached coach Davis. He knew what to call. He knew what plays to run for us and just really helped us to mesh together."
The chemistry that Premium 17U Bates built on the court this summer mirrors that of the Lake Dallas girls basketball team. It’s a Lady Falcon squad that has high expectations. With its top seven players returning for the 2021-22 season, including seniors Jorja Elliott and Mackenzie Buss, who shared 6-5A co-MVP honors last season, Lake Dallas is keen on making it to the regional quarterfinals for the third straight season – and potentially further.
"Our seventh grade year, we lost the district championship, so our motto going into our eighth-grade year was 'Unfinished business,'" Buchanan said. "It's been kind of our motto for us starting five. We have to go in every practice working hard and be ready. We don't want to be knocked out again early. We have business to finish."
