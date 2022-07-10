Now entering her senior season at Lake Dallas, Camryn Richardson helped lead the Lady Falcon girls basketball team to their first-ever appearance in a regional final this year, in addition to their second straight undefeated run through District 6-5A.
Lake Dallas is moving to District 7-5A for the 2022-23 school year. Their new district will look almost identical as the previous two school years with fellow conference bunkmates Colleyville Heritage, Denton, Denton Ryan, Grapevine, Birdville and Richland to again face Lake Dallas twice during the season. Argyle replaces Justin Northwest, which is on the move to 5-5A.
Richardson was gracious enough to sit down with Star Local Media to chat about Lake Dallas’ historic season, her 3-point shooting, increased leadership role heading into her senior season and Luka Doncic magic.
SLM: Lake Dallas made its first-ever appearance in a regional final this year. What made that journey so special?
CR: Last year, of course, was like a dream season that got cut a little bit short. That season is pushing us to be good next season. I know that we're losing our seniors, people that we've looked up to over the last several years. But the returners are pushing really hard and lead them back to what they did.
SLM: Lake Dallas lost five seniors from that historic run to the fifth run of the playoffs, including district MVP Mackenzie Buss. Who are players who are stepping up as vocal leaders this summer?
CR: Me, Dylan Koele, Skylar Zingelmann, Altyn Bartley, ShaDiamond Wilson. Those seniors taught us that we really need to open our mouths and talk to each other and communicate no matter what. Even if it's a difficult conversation, we need to talk and work through it. Me, Altyn and ShaDiamond have made it a point to be the first ones in the gym. Coming into this season, we talked about being a strong leader and being a presence in the gym. I know the juniors, especially the juniors, have been in the gym working. Dylan Koele has been working her butt off this summer, and it's starting to show.
SLM: Last season, you led the team in 3-pointers made per game. Talk about the hard work that you put in shooting 3-pointers during practice and shooting sessions.
CR: It's a special day whenever I get to go to the gym. It's not every day, but it's pretty often. I have a shooting machine. I start with 50 mid-range shots. Then, I scoot back and shoot 50 3-pointers. I aim for 60% on both, especially on 3's because that's more typical for me. I’ve been working on step-backs a lot. I also have been working on strength and conditioning this summer. I’m mainly focusing on my strength to become more powerful.
SLM: During a Feb. 21 regional quarterfinal playoff game, you made a 3-pointer at least 8 feet behind the arc. That shot gave your team a 30-13 lead, and the Lady Falcons went on to defeat Mansfield Summit, 54-47, to book its berth into the regional tournament. What do you remember about that shot?
CR: I was kind of shocked. I knew that I had the confidence to make that shot, but I didn't realize how far back it was. I just remember that the other player wasn't up on me, so I was just going to shoot. I held my breath for a little bit and I was relieved that it went in.
SLM: How much do you try and mimic your game after Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry?
CR: I kind of resemble my game after him because of how many 3-pointers that he hits. I've also been watching the Slovenia team recently and the passes that they made. Those are some crafty passes. I've been working a little bit more on my passes. I love watching Luka (Doncic) play. Luka magic forever.
SLM: Lake Dallas has won 30 district games in a row dating back to Feb. 7, 2020, and captured back-to-back unbeaten conference titles. How much is that long winning steak something that the team takes a lot of pride in?
CR: It's a big thing at Lake Dallas to keep that streak going. I know this year is going to be a little bit of an adjustment with our district changing and our team changing, but I plan on keeping that streak alive. We'll be working for that. We won't be settling for anything less. We take a lot of pride in it. We will work hard to keep it going.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.