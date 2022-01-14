The wins keep coming for the state-ranked Lake Dallas girls basketball team.
The Lady Falcons, ranked No. 11 in Class 5A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, came alive offensively in the second half to defeat Denton Ryan 49-26 for their 16th straight win and remain undefeated in District 6-5A.
It was a game in which Lake Dallas (21-4, 6-0) outscored Denton Ryan 44-20 over the last three quarters after the Lady Raiders held a slim 6-5 edge at the end of the first quarter.
Camryn Richardson poured in 13 points to lead all Lady Falcons in scoring.
The win came four days after Lake Dallas squeaked out a 37-34 victory over Grapevine. The Lady Falcons held the Lady Mustangs to 19 points over the game’s final three quarters after Grapevine led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Lake Dallas seniors Jorja Elliott and Mackenzie Buss both reached double figures in scoring, with 13 points and 10 points, respectively.
FALCON BOYS LOSE HEARTBREAKER
The Lake Dallas boys basketball team gave state-ranked Grapevine all it handle and then some Jan. 7, only to lose in heartbreaking fashion.
The Mustangs made a last-second shot in overtime to defeat the Falcons 73-72.
Ethan Varin delivered a spirit performance in the loss, scoring a team-high 20 points for Lake Dallas. Jadon Jones contributed 18 points. Jordan Williams had 12 points, followed by 11 from Jaylen Mayo.
Lake Dallas was unable to deliver the same magic Tuesday in an 80-37 loss to Denton Ryan. The Raiders stormed out to a 23-7 lead at the end of the first quarter – an advantage they didn’t let go of.
Jones and Caleb Harris scored 10 points apiece for Lake Dallas (8-15, 1-3).
Lake Dallas returns to the court Tuesday at Denton. The girls’ game starts at 6 p.m., with the boys to follow at 7:30 p.m. The next home game for both Falcon squads is Friday, Jan. 21 vs. Colleyville Heritage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.