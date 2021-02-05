The Lake Dallas boys and girls soccer teams earned wins over Birdville on Tuesday.
In the boys’ game, Lake Dallas rallied with two straight goals after falling behind by a goal to earn a 2-1 victory. Sophomore Avery Brazzell leveled the score at 1-1. Senior Ian Watts was credited with an assist. Senior Anthony Patti fired the game-winner with senior Adrian Garcia earning the primary assist.
Lake Dallas improved to 8-5-1 overall and 2-2 in District 6-5A. The win allowed the Falcons to rebound from a 2-0 loss to Justin Northwest on Jan. 29.
“The boys showed some good heart and kept working,” said Brandon Martin, Lake Dallas head coach. “I like that we didn’t quit and finished some opportunities. We still lack maturity and composure, but it’s all a work in progress.”
In the girls’ game, Lake Dallas and Birdville needed a shootout to decide the outcome. The Lady Falcons won 5-4 on penalty kicks. Each team scored a goal in the second half after they played to a scoreless halftime tie. Lake Dallas senior Addison Buesing netted her third goal of the season. Birdville’s regulation goal was recorded by senior Mikayla Trevino.
It was a solid win for Lake Dallas (7-2-3, 2-1-1). Birdville (10-1-1) entered the match with just one loss.
It was the second straight win for Lake Dallas.
The Lady Falcons defeated Justin Northwest on penalty kicks in a game that was played Jan. 29. Buesing and senior Kelsi Vonnahme scored tallies in the second half for the Lady Falcons. Junior Olivia Trotter had an assist. Northwest led 1-0 at halftime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.