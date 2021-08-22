For the 17th straight season, Lake Dallas will have a head coach with the last name Young. But it won’t be the same one that Falcon fans have been accustomed to seeing roam the sideline.
Jason Young was elevated from defensive coordinator to head coach after Michael Young stepped down after 16 seasons, and 12 playoff appearances, at the end of June to accept a position as the athletic director of Little Elm ISD.
Jason Young – no relation to Michael Young – inherits a Lake Dallas team that finished last year with a 1-8 record and missed the playoffs for the second straight season. But he already likes the work ethic of his Falcons.
Senior quarterback Brendan Sorsby split reps last season with alum Trevor Moon. Sorsby finished the season strong, throwing for at least 200 yards in three of Lake Dallas’ last four games with six total touchdowns. Overall, the signal-caller threw for 851 yards with nine touchdowns.
Sorsby will hand off the ball to senior running backs Drew McKinney and Cade Gates. Opening running lanes for McKinney and Gates will be offensive linemen junior Jeremiah Bruner, senior center Michael Pogue, junior Corbin Burley and sophomore Kaden Wright.
Lake Dallas will have good size at wide receiver with junior Evan Weinberg (6 foot 3, 195 pounds) and sophomore Keonde Henry (6-1, 180 pounds) and they will be joined by junior Nikaidian Gray, who is moving from cornerback to slot receiver, and senior Javon Washington.
Junior Eli Koch, junior Xinjin Gomez and junior Micaiah Brooks should expect to receive playing time at both wide receiver and in the Falcons’ secondary.
Defensively, Lake Dallas welcomes back seniors defensive ends Jesse McLaughlin and Zachary Brewer. Senior AJ Shields (6-2, 300 pounds) has moved from offensive line to defensive tackle. Gavin Coleman, Jeremiah Bruner, Jonathan Synoground and K’Alyndon Redmond will also rotate in on the defensive line.
Lake Dallas lost all its starting linebackers from last year’s team to graduation, so Young is counting on senior Godwin Ugochukwu to lead the way.
