Lake Dallas

Lake Dallas made its first playoff appearance in the Jason Young era last season and the Falcons will look to build on a 7-4 record – most number of wins in a season since 2018, which had been the last time, prior to last year, that Lake Dallas had made the postseason.

Of course, Lake Dallas had to go through state power Argyle, Frisco Emerson, Frisco Memorial and Frisco Independence, among others, to earn fourth place from the ultra-competitive District 5-5A Div. II and earn a date against District 6-5A II champion Grapevine.

Lake Dallas schedule

 

