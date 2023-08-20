Lake Dallas made its first playoff appearance in the Jason Young era last season and the Falcons will look to build on a 7-4 record – most number of wins in a season since 2018, which had been the last time, prior to last year, that Lake Dallas had made the postseason.
Of course, Lake Dallas had to go through state power Argyle, Frisco Emerson, Frisco Memorial and Frisco Independence, among others, to earn fourth place from the ultra-competitive District 5-5A Div. II and earn a date against District 6-5A II champion Grapevine.
Although the Falcons took lost key players to graduation, Lake Dallas still boasts experience on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, the Falcons will look to again be dynamic. Senior quarterback Cade Bortnem threw for 2,325 yards with 39 total touchdowns despite playing all of last season with a torn labrum in his shoulder. His primary target in the passing game will be senior wide receiver Keonde Henry, a 4-star recruit by 247Sports and Purdue commit.
Lake Dallas didn’t have any previous varsity experience at running back last year, but the play of junior Dylan Brauchle and senior Sam McAfee made it one of the team’s strengths. Brauchle and McAfee combined for 1,425 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns.
Defensively is where the Falcons made the biggest strides in 2022. Lake Dallas allowed just 22.5 points per game, compared to 40.5 in 2021.
Lake Dallas will have to replace its entire secondary after losing players like Xinjin Gomez and Eli Koch to graduation, but the Falcons will be in good hands up front. Senior linebackers Riley Griffin and Xavier Rodriguez each had more than 100 tackles last season, and senior defensive linemen Humphrey Kakuba and Tanner Moon have impressed Young with their leadership this offseason.
Player to Watch
Keonde Henry
Wide Receiver
Henry has been a big-play receiver with proven run-after-the-catch athleticism. The 6-foot-2 senior caught a touchdown one in every three balls that was thrown his way last season as he recorded 30 grabs for 626 yards with 10 touchdowns. Henry gave a verbal commitment to Purdue on June 26. He decommited from Boston College on June 13 and gave the Boilermakers the thumbs up 13 days later.
Varsity Schedule
Featured Local Savings
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.