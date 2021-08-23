The Colony and Lake Dallas volleyball teams had successful showings Thursday-Saturday at the Planet Volleywood Tournament, with the Lady Cougars placing second overall, while the Lady Falcons finished in fifth place.
The Colony advanced to the gold bracket -- the top bracket in the tournament -- defeating Kennedale, ranked No. 9 in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A state poll in the quarterfinals, Woodrow Wilson in the semifinals before falling in three sets to Frisco Independence in the first-place match.
Lake Dallas, meanwhile, placed fifth overall, finishing the three-day tournament with a 5-2 record.
The Lady Falcons defeated RL Turner, Paris, Mesquite Poteet, lost to Woodrow Wilson, defeated host Richardson Berkner, lost to Richardson and completed the tournament with a three-set victory against Garland.
