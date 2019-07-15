Wednesday marked the 27th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year.
It’s the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so why not put a high school spin on the concept?
Over the past school year, Lake Dallas has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents the seventh edition of The Varsitys.
Best Performance
Matt Welch: Mackenzie Buss, Lake Dallas track and field
Buss introduced herself to varsity limelight as the starting point guard for the Lake Dallas girls basketball team, earning Newcomer of the Year honors for her efforts. But it was her work on the track that helped solidify Buss as one of the area’s most promising underclassmen.
Just as a freshman at the time, Buss advanced to the Region I-5A meet in both the 100-meter dash and triple jump and posted personal-record marks in both events along the way.
In the 100, Buss shaved her time down to as fast as 12.20, a personal-best mark she ran in the preliminary race at regionals. One meet prior, Buss logged her top triple jump of the year with a 37-7 1/2 at the 7/8-5A area championships. And during the district meet on April 5, Buss posted a personal-record 17-0 1/2 in the long jump.
With three years of varsity competition to go, Buss has a chance to rewrite the Lake Dallas track record books.
Taylor Raglin: Cade McCollum vs. Burleson Centennial baseball (May 16)
Squaring off against Burleson Centennial ace and TCU signee Jacob Meador, McCollum matched him pitch for pitch and led the Falcons to an upset victory in the teams' regional quarterfinal opener.
Both hurlers went seven innings, though McCollum needed just 94 pitches to earn the complete-game win. McCollum scattered three hits in the shutout and struck out four to Meador's 10, though Lake Dallas touched up Meador for five hits and a lone run, which was enough to bring home the 1-0 victory.
The result set the tone for a Lake Dallas sweep and lifted the Falcons to the regional semifinals for the second time since 2016, and it wouldn't have been possible without McCollum throwing what will likely be remembered as the best game of his Falcon career.
Best Coach
Matt Welch: Brandon Martin, Lake Dallas boys soccer
In 2018, Martin led the Falcons to their first-ever playoff win and within one minute of a spot in the regional quarterfinals – a bid sabotaged by some last-ditch heroics by Lovejoy in the area playoffs.
An emphasis on playing until the very last second became a mantra for the Falcons during a 2019 campaign chalked with big expectations – ones that Martin helped Lake Dallas attain, from the program’s first-ever district championship to the deepest playoff run in program history.
Picking up wins over Saginaw (3-2, overtime), Mansfield Legacy (3-0), Arlington Heights (3-2) and Wichita Falls (4-2), the Marin-led Falcons reach the regionals finals before suffering a 4-1 overtime setback against eventual Class 5A state champion El Paso Bel Air.
For his efforts, Martin was named 8-5A’s Coach of the Year and the Region I-5A Coach of the Year by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches.
Taylor Raglin: Ryan Howard, Lake Dallas baseball
Though head coach Brandon Martin and the boys soccer team advanced one step further than the Lake Dallas baseball team last season, making a regional final appearance, that run came coupled with higher expectations.
The Falcon baseball team was middling at best through district play, sneaking into the No. 3 seed out of 8-5A as a result of a win in a seeding game with Denton Ryan, but Howard and his athletes caught fire from there. The program embodied the concept of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts, as Howard produced a level of buy-in and grittiness that resulted in gutsy pitching performances and timely hitting throughout a lengthy postseason run that carried the Falcons further than anyone outside their locker room expected this spring.
Biggest Upset
Matt Welch and Taylor Raglin: Lake Dallas baseball defeats Burleson Centennial (May 16)
The Falcons’ first of two regional quarterfinal battles with Centennial was the unanimous park for the school’s top upset in 2018-19, with Lake Dallas claiming a 1-0 victory over the state-ranked Spartans.
A through-and-through pitcher’s duel that saw Lake Dallas paired opposite Centennial ace and TCU commit Jacob Meador, one of the state’s premier hurlers, the Falcons led off the game with a triple by alum Ryan Depperschmidt, who later scored on a groundout by alum Kyle York for a 1-0 advantage that held through seven innings.
Despite Meador settling in and striking out 10 Falcons, Lake Dallas alum Cade McCollum fared just a hair better in limiting Centennial to three hits over seven shutout frames.
Handing Meador and the Spartans a rare loss in the third-round series, the Falcons capitalized on that momentum and eliminated Centennial in Game 2 one day later, 7-3.
