July 10 marked the 27th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year.
It’s the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so why not put a high school spin on the concept?
Over the past school year, Lake Dallas has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media concludes the seventh edition of The Varsitys.
Best Male Athlete
Matt Welch: Brock Pope, Lake Dallas boys soccer
The candidates from the Falcons’ soccer team alone are rampant, with players like alum Carlos Zamora or junior Anthony Patti plenty deserving of consideration.
The lone Falcon to earn District MVP honors during the 2018-19 school year, Pope gets the nod after turning in one of the best years on the soccer pitch of any player in the Metroplex.
Pope tallied 19 goals and 20 assists to help Lake Dallas to an unbeaten record in 8-5A competition, setting the stage for a run to the Region I-5A championship. There, Pope scored his team’s lone goal against eventual state champion El Paso Bel Air.
Pope became the second Falcon to capture a district MVP accolade, with alum Blake Henson earning the honor last year, and was also recognized with an all-region honorable mention selection by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches.
Taylor Raglin: Ryan Depperschmidt, Lake Dallas football and baseball
The prototypical multi-sport standout, Depperschmidt led the Lake Dallas football team from under center as one of the area’s best dual-threat quarterbacks and starred on the baseball team, where he spent time in both the outfield and at the top of the Falcon rotation.
He’s notable not only for his ability to play both sports, but for the levels of success he achieved in both – between his junior and senior seasons on the gridiron, Depperschmidt threw for more than 4,700 yards and totaled over 70 touchdowns through the air and on the ground, and he took superlatives as both Offensive Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year at different points in his time on the baseball team.
This year, his competitive nature on the hill helped lift the Falcons to a regional semifinal berth on the diamond, and the alum’s impact on both Lake Dallas athletics and on the community at large can’t be overstated as he moves on to the next phase of his life.
Best Female Athlete
Matt Welch: Ruthie Forson, Lake Dallas volleyball
The Lady Falcons were chalked in underclassmen last season, surviving a baptism by fire and qualifying for the playoffs during their first year under then-head coach Jason Roemer.
A huge part of the credit in that initiative belongs to Forson, whose leadership on and off the field was instrumental in extending the Lady Falcons’ consecutive playoff streak to five years.
Named the 8-5A Setter of the Year, Forson engineered the Lake Dallas attack at the net to the tune of 977 assists to go along with 276 digs, 154 kills, 43 aces and 21 blocks for the bi-district playoff qualifiers.
Committed to Southeastern Oklahoma, Forson could push for the 1,000-assist threshold next season with Lake Dallas returning its top six kill leaders.
Taylor Raglin: Dorian Norris, Lake Dallas girls basketball
On a young and loaded Lake Dallas girls basketball team, Norris is perhaps the most talented, and her numbers this season bear that out. An 8-5A first-teamer, Norris led the Lady Falcons in district scoring, notching more than a dozen points per game and passing the eye test as the team’s most impactful player on many a night.
The senior often filled out her stat sheet underneath her impact on the scoreboard, totaling an average of 9.3 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.7 blocks in District 8-5A play.
While the Lady Falcons will bring back their entire starting five, the 2018-19 Newcomer of the Year in sophomore Mackenzie Buss and another veteran contributor in fellow senior Josephine Elliott, the club’s success on the court will likely still begin with Norris and her ability to singlehandedly impact contests.
Best Team
Matt Welch: Lake Dallas boys soccer
The Falcons got their first taste of postseason success last year, earning the first playoff win in program history to highlight a 2018 season clad in milestones. One year later, Lake Dallas rewrote those same record books, submitting its best campaign ever on the soccer pitch.
The Falcons didn’t balk at their lofty expectations entering the year, going undefeated in District 8-5A play to capture the program’s first-ever league championship. Along the way, Lake Dallas outscored its conference opponents, 47-10, and posted four shutouts with junior Kaleb Irving in goal.
From there, the Falcons – with just one playoff win to their history – advanced to the regional finals, knocking off Saginaw (3-2), Mansfield Legacy (3-0), Fort Worth Arlington Heights (3-2) and Wichita Falls (4-2) before dropping a 4-1 overtime decision to eventual Class 5A state champion El Paso Bel Air.
From producing the school’s lone district champ and its deepest playoff run, no team to don Lake Dallas green and white was better in 2018-19.
Taylor Raglin: Lake Dallas baseball
Though the Lake Dallas boys soccer team engineered the deepest postseason run of the 2018-19 athletics year, the most surprising came from the Falcon baseball team.
Without any significant expectations entering the spring and with a middling performance throughout much of 8-5A play, the Falcons avoided a first-round date with Colleyville Heritage by virtue of a win in a seeding game over Denton Ryan that gave Lake Dallas 8-5A’s No. 3 seed. That position would combine with a lengthy streak of solid outings on the mound and a return to form in the timely hitting department to produce a run all the way to the regional semifinals, where the Falcons would finally be bested by Lubbock Monterey.
Still, for both the Falcons’ achievement and the unexpected and thrilling moments along the way, the baseball team had a tremendous season in what would prove to be head coach Ryan Howard’s last season at the helm.
