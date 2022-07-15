The 30th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, will air on July 20.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
During the 2021-22 school year, Lake Dallas showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it’s only appropriate to put the last year of local sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents the 10th edition of The Varsitys.
Best Performance
Sorsby totals eight touchdowns in rout of Lebanon Trail
After Lake Dallas totaled just 14 passing touchdowns in all of 2020, the Falcons found the end zone with much more regularity in 2021. A big reason why Lake Dallas became more explosive on offense was due to the play of quarterback Brendan Sorsby.
Sorsby showed why he was one of the most improved players in the Dallas area during a Sept. 17 home game against Frisco Lebanon Trail. The Indiana commit totaled eight touchdowns – seven in the first half – as the Falcons cruised to a 56-32 victory over the Trail Blazers. He finished with 153 rushing yards and five total rushing touchdowns, including a highlight-reel 92-yard touchdown run in the first half.
Lake Dallas’ defense aided Sorsby’s cause, forcing two turnovers on Lebanon Trail’s first two plays from scrimmage. An interception by Xinjin Gomez set up the game’s first score for an early 7-0 Falcon lead – an advantage that they didn’t relinquish.
It was the first district win for the Falcons since Nov. 8, 2019 – a 30-23 triumph against the Trail Blazers. Lake Dallas didn’t win a district contest in all of 2020. The Falcons went 1-8 that year, but improved on that win total by three games in 2021 to finish 4-6 overall.
Best Coach
Jordan Davis, girls basketball
Before Jordan Davis took over as head girls basketball coach in 2019, the Lady Falcons had already submitted several successful seasons on the hardwood. And even when she arrived at Lake Dallas three years ago, the team already had the talent to keep that momentum going. But she has taken the program to another level.
In each of her first two seasons, Davis has helped the Lady Falcons reach at least the third round of the playoffs, including an appearance in the regional semifinals in 2020. This year, Lake Dallas took its game even further and made history in the process.
The Lady Falcons not only went undefeated in district play for the second year in a row but was also a regional finalist for the first time in program history. Led by a veteran-laden senior class, in addition to several talented underclassmen, Lake Dallas punched its ticket into the fifth round of the playoffs after recording a 65-53 win over Lubbock Monterey in the regional semifinals.
Jorja Elliott poured in 30 points while she and fellow alum Mackenzie Buss combined to hold Monterey star guard Aaliyah Chavez well below her per-game average. Lake Dallas overcame a 10-point deficit to earn the win.
Buss went on to earn District 6-5A MVP for the second consecutive season, while Elliott earned offensive player of the year. Lake Dallas finished with an overall record on 33-5. The Lady Falcons are 78-17 in Davis’ three seasons at the helm.
Biggest upset
Boys basketball snaps 17-game district losing streak
Lake Dallas head boys basketball coach Brian Miller was unaware that the Falcons were carrying a 17-game district losing streak into its Dec. 21 district opener against Justin Northwest. But forward Jordan Williams chimed in, saying how much it would mean for Lake Dallas to end that streak.
And end it, the Falcons did.
Williams made two free throws with 51.3 seconds remaining in the ballgame and grabbed a defensive rebound on the ensuing possession, allowing Lake Dallas to escape with a 45-39 victory.
Prior to Dec. 21, the last district win for Lake Dallas was Feb. 7, 2020 – a 61-52 win against Denton.
“It means a lot,” said Williams, who led the Falcons in scoring with 19 points. “Coming into this season with a new head coach, we all were like, ‘We’ve got to win. We’ve got a new mentality.’ He’s really pushed it on us, and I think that everyone else has bought in, and we’re expecting success.”
Lake Dallas went on to finish the season with 10 wins and three district wins. The last time that Falcons finished a season with at least three conference wins came in the 2017-18 season, when Lake Dallas also notched three victories.
