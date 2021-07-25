The 29th ESPY awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 10.
It’s the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
This year has been a year that nobody will soon forget with the COVID-19 pandemic touching every facet of life, including high school sports, which saw the start of its athletic year delayed by one month.
Starting three weeks ago, Lake Dallas’ top athletes, teams and games have been recognized with nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents its ninth edition of The Varsitys, the final part of a three-part series.
Best Team
Girls basketball
There were times when Lake Dallas’ girls basketball team was just flat-out dominant.
Led by the play of District 6-5A co-MVPs Jorja Elliott and Mackenzie Buss, the state-ranked Lady Falcons won 19 of the 29 games that they played by at least 10 points, capped off by an undefeated run through conference play.
Grapevine was the only threat to Lake Dallas in the battle for the district crown. But behind 29 points by Elliott, the Lady Falcons topped the Lady Mustangs 69-66 in overtime on Jan. 5. Less than a month later, Buss poured in 30 points as Lake Dallas defeated Grapevine, 59-44, to clinch the outright district title for the Lady Falcons.
Lake Dallas was only getting started. The Lady Falcons advanced at least three rounds deep in the Class 5A playoffs for the second straight season, a run that was jump-started by a 64-35 victory against Aledo in a bi-district playoff game. Lake Dallas started fast and never looked back in a 54-43 victory against Mansfield Timberview in the area round. Wichita Falls Rider made a late 3-pointer to end Lake Dallas’ season in the regional quarterfinals.
Lake Dallas will return its top seven players for the 2021-22 season, so expect the Lady Falcons to make another extended playoff run.
Best Male Athlete
Anthony Patti, Soccer
When it comes to scoring goals, no one at Lake Dallas has done it better than Patti.
A four-time all-district selection, Patti rewrote the record books. He finished his high school career as the program’s career scoring leader with 57 goals. He was just as good setting up other teammates as he had 28 assists.
In 2020, Patti helped to guide Lake Dallas’ boys soccer team to an undefeated mark in district play. Although the Falcons missed the playoffs this year, that didn’t stop the Mercer University signee from filling the stat sheet. He led Lake Dallas in goals with 21 and added six assists.
In Lake Dallas’ 6-5A opener against Denton, Patti tallied a hat trick as the Falcons cruised to a 6-0 rout of the Broncos.
Patti will take his goal-striking ability to Macon, Ga., this fall and will look to help a Mercer team that went 4-9-1 this past season and scored three goals in a game just three times.
Best Female Athlete
Mackenzie Buss, Basketball/Track and Field
What couldn’t Buss do this past school year?
Returning from knee surgery that forced her to miss all of her sophomore season, she more than made up for lost time.
On the basketball court, the 5-foot-4 point guard powered the Lake Dallas girls basketball team to a second straight district title and an appearance in the regional quarterfinals for the second straight season.
All Buss did was average 15.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game, including a 30-point explosion in a 59-46 win against Grapevine on Jan. 29.
Not only did she get named as the co-MVP of 6-5A, but she also earned selections onto the Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state team and to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches all-Region I team.
Buss displayed the same type of athleticism on the track. She was a regional qualifier in both the 100-meter dash and triple jump.
