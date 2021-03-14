The Lake Dallas boys basketball team had three players earn their way onto the 6-5A all-district team.
Kenny Williams, a senior, was named to the first team. He bounced back after an ankle injury limited to four games his junior season because of an ankle injury to average 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
Jordan Williams, a junior forward, garnered honorable mention. One of Lake Dallas’ biggest scoring threats, he averaged 11.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.
“He is just a solid player that continues to improve,” said Josh Welch, Lake Dallas head coach. “We will lean heavily on him next season.”
Mike Brown, a senior guard, was an honorable mention selection and also earned a spot onto the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches academic all-state team. He averaged 5.8 points and 1.3 assists per game.
“What isn't in his stats is how hard he plays and how menacing he can be,” Welch said.
Lake Dallas finished the season with an overall record of 6-19.
