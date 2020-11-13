CORINTH – One week after Lake Dallas scored a season-high 34 points in a loss to Denison, the Falcons hoped to build on that momentum Friday night against undefeated Lovejoy.
Unfortunately, it proved to be too much Lovejoy, both early and often, in a 70-7 rout for the Leopards, who improved to 7-0 in Chris Ross’ first season as head coach. Lake Dallas dipped to 1-6.
Lovejoy put up 502 total yards and defensive back Chief Collins ran back two interceptions for touchdowns.
Leopards senior quarterback RW Rucker completed 13-of-19 through the air for 199 yards and three touchdowns, all of which fell in the hands of senior wide-out Reid Westervelt. Westervelt finished with six receptions for 147 yards. He averaged nearly 25 yards per reception.
Running back Isaiah Smith also had the hot hand in what was a balanced attack for Lovejoy. Smith led all rushers with 166 yards on just nine touches with three touchdowns. Matthew Mainord added 60 yards on nine totes with a score. Rucker had one carry on the night, but it went for a 48-yard touchdown run.
Lake Dallas backup quarterback Trevor Morgan was sharp in relief, completing 5-of-7 passes for 52 yards and one touchdown. He also was effective running the ball, carrying six times for 54 yards.
The only touchdown of the game for the Falcons came on a 21-yard pass play between Morgan and sophomore Micaiah Brooks.
Lovejoy’s defense held Lake Dallas to 164 yards of offense, including a 3-of-18 performance by junior Brendan Sorsby. He threw for just 25 yards and was intercepted three times.
Lake Dallas will look to end its six-game losing streak next week against Prosper Rock Hill. Lovejoy, meanwhile, faces fellow undefeated Frisco in what shapes out to be a battle for the District 7-5A Div. II title.
