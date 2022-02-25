WICHITA FALLS – The Lake Dallas girls basketball team was unfazed when Lubbock Monterey raced out to a 17-7 lead midway through the first quarter of a Region I-5A semifinal on Friday afternoon.
It’s a Lady Falcon squad that has been in this position multiple times this season, in addition to a battle-tested team that has won nine playoff games over the last three seasons.
Lake Dallas’ poise paid off in a big way. And because of it, the Lady Falcons were one win away from advancing to the state tournament for the first time in program history.
Senior combo guard Jorja Elliott poured in a game-high 30 points, while senior guard Bailey Broughton scored nine of her 15 points in the first quarter to lift Lake Dallas to a 65-53 win against Monterey at Kay Yeager Coliseum.
“This team is resilient,” said Jordan Davis, Lake Dallas head coach. “Getting down by 10 is something that we’ve seen before this season. It’s just them believing in themselves, believing in their teammates and knowing and understanding that basketball is a game of runs. Sometimes it’s going to go your way and sometimes it won. Being able to withstand and chipping away and believing in themselves is great.”
It was the 28th straight win for Lake Dallas (33-4). The Lady Falcons played in its first regional final in program history on Saturday afternoon against Amarillo.
In the early-going, it appeared that Monterey (30-9) was going to run Lake Dallas out of Wichita Falls. A rematch of a Dec. 30 game – a contest that the Lady Falcons won 62-60 – the Plainsmen took a 17-7 lead after a Kelly Mora free throw with 3:21 left in the first quarter.
But the good news for Lake Dallas is that it was forcing the ball out of Monterey freshman star point guard Aaliyah Chavez.
Lady Falcon senior point guard Mackenzie Buss welcomed the assignment of defending Chavez, who ESPN ranks as the No. 1 point guard in the nation for the Class of 2025. Chavez, who came into the game averaging 25.9 points per game, was held to 6-of-26 shooting and 17 points with 5 turnovers.
“I take pride in my defense and I trust my teammates,” Buss said. “I couldn’t have played the way that I did today without their help and being able to step up and play defense. It’s huge to be able to hold her to 17.”
And while Buss was putting the clamps on Chavez, Broughton’s perimeter shooting helped Lake Dallas to weather an early surge by Monterey. Broughton’s third 3-pointer of the opening quarter reduced the deficit to 17-15. Less than 30 seconds later, Buss passed the ball to Elliott, who shot the ball off the glass to force a 17-all tie at the end of the first quarter.
“I was just wanting it so bad,” Broughton said. “I visualize it before every game. I just see myself shooting and making shots. I shot the ball and shot it with a lot of confidence.”
Elliott was starting to heat up.
After neither team led by more than four points in the second quarter, Elliott hit a pair of 3s in the opening minute of the third quarter to give Lake Dallas a 41-31 lead.
“I was just trying to find my role in the first half,” Elliott said. “We were just trying to find the groove of the game. In the second half, we had to finish the game and I just took advantage of what I had in front of me.”
But Davis reminded her Lady Falcons during her halftime speech that basketball is a game of runs. Her hypothesis became true. The Plainsmen answered with an 11-0 run to take a 42-41 advantage on a Chavez jumper with 2:36 left in the third quarter.
The Lady Falcons regrouped.
Lake Dallas countered with a 10-0 run and took a 51-42 lead into the fourth quarter following a corner 3-pointer by Broughton just before time expired.
Monterey didn’t put up quite as much resistance in the fourth quarter. Lake Dallas iced the win after Altyn Bartley converted a nice bounce pass by Broughton into a layup for a 62-46 lead with 4:20 left in the ballgame.
Davis praised Bartley for her defense on Mora. Mora came in average 20.6 points per game and 14.2 rebounds, but Bartley and multiple Lady Falcon defenders limited Mora to 14 points and 12 rebounds.
As the final seconds ticked off the game clock, Buss looked at the throngs of Lake Dallas fans in attendance, waiving her hands in the air to lead them on in a victory cheer.
“This team has worked so hard,” Davis said. “They’ve been together for so long. They just want it.”
