The 30th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, will air on July 20.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
During the 2021-22 school year, Lake Dallas showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it’s only appropriate to put the last year of local sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents the 10th edition of The Varsitys.
Best Game
Lake Dallas vs. Denton softball, March 7
For the first nine innings of their District 6-5A opener, Denton and Lake Dallas were unable to scratch across a run. Broncos pitcher Ashanti McDade, a Cal signee, overpowered the Lady Falcons, and she finished the game with 22 strikeouts. The Lady Falcons, meanwhile, received stellar pitching from the duo of Zoey Christensen and Ella Lowe, who combined for 13 strikeouts.
In the end, it came down to one pitch.
Katie Poppe drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving Lake Dallas a 1-0 win. The rally started with a triple off the bat of Abby Kell. With Kell representing the winning run, Denton issued back-to-back intentional walks to Shelby Nelson and Makenzie Wallace to load the bases with two outs, giving the Broncos a force-out at any bases. But, Poppe demonstrated great discipline in the batter’s box and drew the game-winning walk.
Denton came close to scoring in the first inning. The Broncos had two base runners on with one out, but Christensen didn’t allow a run to score, and she went on to retire 17 of the last 20 batters that she faced before handing over the pitching duties to Lowe in the sixth innings.
Nelson nearly gave Lake Dallas the lead in the sixth inning. She hit a high fly ball into the left field, but the wind held up the ball and hit the outfield wall for a double. Four innings later, Lake Dallas emerged victorious.
Breakthrough Athlete
Brendan Sorsby, football
In 2020, Brendan Sorsby split reps at quarterback with Trevor Moon. That year, Lake Dallas averaged 144 passing yards per game and totaled 11 passing touchdowns for the entire season. Despite those struggles, Sorsby showed flashes of brilliance, rushing for 240 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing for seven scores. That set the stage for a breakout senior season.
A standout two-sport athlete in both baseball and football, Sorsby helped to make the Falcons a much more explosive offense last fall. Despite missing three games due to injury, all of the hard work that he put in during the offseason at football camps and strength and conditioning workouts paid off. Sorsby, an Indiana signee, threw for 1,271 yards and rushed for 791 yards with 29 total touchdowns.
Sorsby’s improvement showed up in the win column. Lake Dallas went 4-6 after winning one game in all of 2020.
One of the biggest moments of the season for the Falcons came on a 94-yard run by Sorsby late in the fourth quarter of Lake Dallas’ Week 2 41-31 triumph over Frisco Centennial. Receiving the snap in his own end zone, Sorsby ran through a crease and popped off a run inside the Titans’ 10-yard line. Two plays later, Drew McKinney plowed ahead for a short touchdown run to ice the win for Lake Dallas.
Biggest moment
Gunn reaches 1,000 kills, 1,000 digs
Caelyn Gunn was asked to play multiple roles for the Lake Dallas volleyball team. Known for her ability to hit the ball hard from her outside hitter position, Gunn put down the ball with authority numerous times this season. But, because of a shortage of setters during one stretch of play, she was also utilized at setter. Her all-around play earned her the distinction of District 6-5A utility player of the year.
But long before the district portion of Lake Dallas’ schedule commenced, Gunn achieved a personal milestone. At the Planet Volleywood Tournament at Richardson Berkner in August, she logged the 1,000th kill and 1,000th dig of her decorated high school career. Lake Dallas recognized Gunn with a ceremony during its Aug. 24 home match against Kennedale.
“Caelyn, in my opinion, is the only true utility player that I have seen in this area,” said former Lake Dallas head coach Kristinn Holbrooks. “She is a player that you can place anywhere on the court in any position and she will fit perfectly. We are so proud our district recognized how she can be utilized and be successful anywhere on the court for us.”
