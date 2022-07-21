The 30th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 20.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
During the 2021-22 school year, Lake Dallas showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it’s only appropriate to put the last year of local sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents the 10th edition of The Varsitys.
Best Male Athlete
Brendan Sorsby, baseball and football
A dual-sport athlete in both baseball and football, Sorsby has a productive high school career both on the diamond and on football fields.
Sorsby played a key role in helping the Falcon baseball team to earn a playoff berth in the 2021 season. And while that was a huge accomplishment for Lake Dallas, Sorsby wasn’t done just yet. He turned the page on baseball and began his preparation for being the quarterback of the Falcons' football team.
Lake Dallas came into last season not only looking to improve on a 1-8 record but also to have more explosive plays on offense. The Falcons strung together plays but weren't able to finish drives off with as many points as they had hoped for during the 2020 season. The 2021 season was another story.
Sorsby made his case for most improved player in all of the Dallas area and did so by using his legs and arm to allow the Falcons to become a much more explosive offense. He had a 92-yard run against Frisco Centennial that allowed the Falcons to finish off the Titans, and two weeks later, recorded eight scores in a game against Frisco Lebanon Trail.
Despite missing three games to injury, Sorsby threw for 1,316 yards, rushed for 823 yards and finished with 29 total touchdowns. This spring, he made the decision to play for the Lake Dallas baseball team instead of leaving early for Indiana so that he can get in one more season with his Falcon teammates.
Honorable mention goes to Preston Gregg, who was named the District 7-5A Division II special teams player of the year after going 37-of-38 on PATs and 8-of-9 on field-goal attempts, as well as the 6-5A defensive player of the year in boys soccer.
Best Female Athlete
Mackenzie Buss, girls basketball
There was concern for Buss early in the season when she sustained an undisclosed injury. At least it wasn’t serious, unlike her sophomore year when she missed all of the 2019-20 season due to a torn ACL. However, she did have to miss 10 games, though she returned on Dec. 7.
Buss went through the remainder of the season without any setbacks, and what a season it was for the Collin College signee. She used her athleticism to dribble past opponents and was always involved in a battle for a rebound, despite being listed at 5-foot-4. Buss, the emotional leader for the Lady Falcons, captured district MVP honors for the second straight season after averaging 11 points, 4.4 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.
After helping to lead Lake Dallas to a second straight undefeated run through 6-5A, Buss came up big during the playoffs, guiding the Lady Falcons to the regional final for the first time in program history.
One of those moments was a defensive clinic that she put on against Lubbock Monterey star freshman guard Aaliyah Chavez during the regional semifinals. Buss and fellow Lake Dallas alum Jorja Elliott held Chavez to 17 points on 6-of-26 shooting – nine points below Chavez’s per-game average.
Best team
Girls basketball
Extended playoff runs are nothing new for the Lake Dallas girls basketball team.
The Lady Falcons had advanced to the third round of the playoffs in both 2020 and 2021, including a bi-district playoff win over Azle two years ago to secure their first postseason victory in 12 years. All of a sudden, expectations had been raised at Lake Dallas. This year, the Lady Falcons raised the bar even further.
Led by an experienced roster, Lake Dallas turned in its best season in program history, capped by the Lady Falcons’ first-ever appearance in the regional final. Lake Dallas beat Aledo, Burleson Centennial, Mansfield Summit and Lubbock Monterey to secure a berth in the fifth round of the postseason.
Lake Dallas erased an early 10-point deficit against Monterey to rally for a 65-53 victory in the regional tournament in Wichita Falls. Bailey Broughton scored nine of her 15 points during the first quarter to keep the Lady Falcons afloat, while Elliott, who garnered district offensive player of the year after the conclusion of the season, poured in a game-high 30 points.
Although Lake Dallas came up one win short of advancing to the state tournament following a 63-42 loss to Amarillo, the Lady Falcons had a season that no one will soon forget.
