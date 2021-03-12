When Denton Ryan had scored two consecutive goals to tie the score at 2-2, Lake Dallas head girls soccer coach Nathan Davis knew that his Lady Falcons had it in them to respond. And respond they did.
Forward Chelsea Vilca did the heavy lifting.
Vilca scored the game’s next three goals to cap off a four-goal performance for the junior in a 5-2 win for Lake Dallas on Monday night. Vilca has 20 goals on the season.
“Chelsea has had a very strong follow-up to last year,” Davis said. “Her scoring output has definitely kept us in contention for a playoff spot. Most of the other scoring has been spread out amongst the team, which has been very important to help us gel as a team.”
Lake Dallas jumped out to a 2-0 halftime lead, and while there were some anxious moments for the Lady Falcons in the second half, they finished the job.
“I thought we started off strong and got up early and sustained the momentum through the start of the second half,” Davis said. “We had a lull in our play that allowed Ryan to get a couple of goals to tie it up 2-2. Our girls responded quickly and Chelsea put in three goals fairly close together to put the game away.”
Lake Dallas (12-7-2 overall, 7-6 District 6-5A) will face Richland Monday night at Falcon Stadium, where the fourth and final playoff spot in 6-5A will be decided. The Royals won the first matchup of the season 3-1 on Feb. 22.
“Richland has to win to get in, so we have a couple of outs for us to get in,” Davis said. “It should be a very competitive and spirited game, if it is similar to the first one.”
