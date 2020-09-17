Lake Dallas junior Caelyn Gunn finished with a team-high 18 kills to go along with 13 digs and four blocks as the Lady Falcons rallied from a sluggish start to earn a 3-1 (18-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-18) win over host Denton Braswell in Tuesday’s season opener.
It was the first win in a season opener for Lake Dallas since Aug. 8, 2017, when the Lady Falcons defeated Decatur in four sets.
Freshman Georgia Stinson tallied 11 kills and tied Gunn’s efficiency at the net with four blocks. Senior Candace Collier added 11 kills of her own in addition to two blocks and nine digs. Fellow senior Macie Banks contributed six blocks and three blocks while senior Lanie Schantz tallied three kills and six digs.
Setter is one position that Lake Dallas had to find a new player to add to the rotation after the Lady Falcons lost reigning district setter of the year Ruthie Forson to graduation this past spring and her subsequent departure to Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
It may be one match, but Stinson and senior Karen Melvin have made for a formidable duo in setting up the Lake Dallas offense. Stinson dished out 16 assists in the Lady Falcons’ comeback win over the Lady Bengals. Melvin led all Lake Dallas players in assists on Tuesday with 21.
Lake Dallas (1-0) started slow Tuesday and on one occasion was staring at a 2-0 deficit. Braswell won the first set by seven points and held a lead in the second set. But, Lake Dallas rallied to win the second set by two points.
The Lady Falcons rode the momentum of that comeback into the final two sets where they outscored the Lady Bengals by 10 points in set No. 3 and by seven points in the fourth set.
Lake Dallas will host Mansfield Legacy at 5:30 p.m. Friday for senior night. Keller Fossil Ridge was the original opponent on the Lady Falcons’ schedule, but Lake Dallas had to look for another opponent following a report by CBS 11 of a dozen positive COVID-19 cases at Fossil Ridge.
