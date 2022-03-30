Sometimes soccer can be a game of bounces.
Unfortunately for the Lake Dallas girls soccer team, it was one bad bounce that cost the Lady Falcons in Thursday's 1-0 loss to Wichita Falls High in a Region I-5A bi-district playoff at Mineral Wells.
Eight minutes into the second half, the Lady Coyotes took a corner kick after the Lady Falcons kicked the ball out of bounds after giving up an odd-man rush to Wichita Falls.
The ball was kicked by Lizbeth Hernandez, and that is where things began to go sour for the Lady Falcons. The play was defended well, but the ball took a bad deflection off a Lake Dallas defender and over the head of its goalkeeper for a 1-0 lead for Wichita Falls.
Lake Dallas had chances to tie the score, including a shot that went off the back post. Lady Falcons head coach Nathan Davis said that he thought the ball had crossed the goal line. But the call on the field was no goal.
"My hat goes off to the Wichita Falls coaches," he said. "When they went up on us, their whole game plan changed. They did an excellent job of running time off of the clock with substitutions and delaying getting the ball back in play. This was the type of game that makes soccer such a difficult sport. The team that has the better game does not always win. It really stings."
The first 10 minutes of the game were spent in Wichita Falls' side of the field, Davis said. The Lady Falcons had a couple of scoring chances, but they were unable to convert.
Defensively, Lake Dallas was locked in. Wichita Falls had two shots on goal in the first half.
"Going into the game, we were confident in the game plan and were ready to play," Davis said.
Lake Dallas finished the season 14-9-2, went 8-4-2 in district play and was a playoff participant for the second straight year.
The Lady Falcons' loss to the Lady Coyotes means the end of the high school careers of 16 seniors for Lake Dallas.
"As for the season, it was bittersweet," Davis said. "The girls had a goal of reaching the playoffs in back-to-back years, which they did. The bitterness comes from not being able to advance out of the first round having a favorable match-up. I am so proud of the way they came together all year and worked with each other to reach their goal.
"This group of seniors will always have a special place in my heart. They were the first group that I coached on the girls side. When they came in as freshmen there were 24 of them, which is very rare at any level. To have 16 of them left says a lot about their commitment to the game and the program. It is very unlikely that I will ever have another group like this. Our program has four varsity players returning next year. I look forward to working with them and the new faces that will be on varsity to continue the success that the ones that are leaving helped to start.
