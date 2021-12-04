Lake Dallas senior Jordan Williams made three free throws and corralled two crucial defensive rebounds in the final minute to lift the Falcons to an impressive 48-44 road win over North Forney on Tuesday.
Williams finished with 21 points. Jadon Jones contributed nine points. Tre Buss was all around the glass as he tallied 13 rebounds in addition to six points. Aruna Zubera grabbed 10 rebounds.
Lake Dallas improved to 5-2 on the season, which is just one win shy of the win total for all of last season for the Falcons when they went 6-23.
Lake Dallas held North Forney to 11 points in the first quarter to gain a 21-11 halftime lead. North Forney responded with an 18-point third quarter to trim the deficit to 31-29, but Lake Dallas did more than enough when it counted the most and went on to earn its fifth win.
Lake Dallas is participating in the Carlisle-Krueger Classic this weekend in Clear Lake and will return to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Dallas Carter.
