The week leading up to the biggest game in program history felt like any other to Lake Dallas head football coach Michael Young.
Coaches bunkered in the office and buried themselves in game film of Frisco Lone Star, as well as that of their own team the day after the Falcons had earned a 51-21 rout of El Paso Eastlake in the 2015 Class 5A Division II state quarterfinals.
It wasn’t until the following Wednesday when it struck Young of what was on the line between his Falcons and the Rangers later in the week at Eagle Stadium in Allen.
“I never really thought a whole lot about the state championship game except about one time during one time in the middle of the week, when I was figuring out, 'Why aren't we figuring out who or where we are playing next week?'” he said. “Then it hit me, 'If we win, we're playing for a state championship next week.’”
Never before had Lake Dallas made an appearance in the state semifinals.
A little more than a quarter into the game, though, Lake Dallas was searching for answers on how to stop Lone Star’s high-tempo offense. Quarterback Jason Shelley was in firm control under center as the Rangers built a commanding 28-0 lead.
Young said there was no time for a motivational speech.
A Lake Dallas offense that had been stuck in neutral came to life in the final six minutes of the first half. Quarterback Dagan Haehn engineered scoring drives of 72 yards and 98 yards to bring the Falcons to within 28-14 at the half.
“Once we scored those two touchdowns in the second quarter and kind of got control of the game back, you could feel in our locker room that it wasn't 28-14 and we were going to have a chance to come back and win the game,” Young said.
Trailing 35-28 in the fourth quarter, Lake Dallas was given one more opportunity to tie the game. But, it had to do so with Haehn limping to the line of scrimmage repeatedly and on one play fell before getting the snap. He injured the knee opposite of the one that required him to undergo surgery and miss the first month of the season.
Haehn played through the pain and led the Falcons on a 25-play, seven-minute scoring drive.
“I remember the doctor saying that he can't do anything worse to it,” Young said. “It's just going to hurt. He's going to have a hard time moving around. I think his dad came to the bench and they wanted him to play.”
Lake Dallas set up for the win with a two-point conversion attempt, but a penalty for a false start changed that narrative. Instead, the Falcons settled for kicking the extra point.
“I really liked chances of making the (two-point conversion) play,” Young said. “We called for a bootleg back out, and Keegan (Brewer) would come back from underneath the offensive line. Before, we had called a timeout and were in the huddle. I said, ‘I want to win the game here,’ and everybody looked at me the same way, and they all shook our heads, and said, 'Yeah, let's go win this game.' We went for it but got backed up."
The game lasted three overtimes.
Shelley put the Rangers on top with a 3-yard touchdown run but the subsequent two-point conversion fell 1 yard short.
With a chance for Lake Dallas to win the game on the ensuing possession, Haehn had a wide receiver open near the goal line but was intercepted in the end zone.
"We had a chance to make a play,” Young said. It was just barely one of those things by a quarter of an inch difference. There were 20 plays in the game that were made by fraction of an inch or didn't make it by a fraction of an inch."
For as heartbroken as Lake Dallas following the game, the comeback the Falcons posted against the eventual state runner-up Rangers was symbolic of their season.
Lake Dallas started the season with a 1-2 record after back-to back losses against Frisco Centennial and Lovejoy, but with a healthy Haegan back in the lineup, the Falcons didn’t lose another game for three months.
After rolling to an undefeated record in district play, Lake Dallas carried that momentum into the playoffs, cruising to a 49-14 rout of Brewer in the first round of the playoffs and followed with a 35-14 thumping of Burleson the next week.
Lake Dallas battled the elements in Odessa and used a dominant second half to knock off Eastwood 51-21 in the third round of the playoffs.
"It was probably the worst weather game that I've seen,” Young said. “It was right at 30 degrees, raining, sleet. The wind was blowing about 30 miles per hour. It was terrible out."
Then came Lake Dallas’ biggest test to date: tradition-rich Everman.
Like Lone Star, Lake Dallas found itself down two touchdowns early in the game, with its defense unable to slow down the Bulldogs’ rushing attack. The Falcons eventually found their footing and rallied for a 41-38 win. It was the same Everman team that Young said had previously beat Lake Dallas 77-0.
“I remember how good of a team Everman was and we got behind and were able to find a way to come back,” Young said. “We had trouble tackling their running back and we really buckled down on defense when it looked like we had a chance to stop them. Offensively, we got going. It was a great win and comeback. It was the biggest win in program history.”
Although Lake Dallas’ magical run came to an end the following week against Lone Star, Young can only smile when thinking about how special the 2015 team was. Haehn signed with the University of Kansas. Brewer walked on at Kansas before transferring to North Texas. Cody Pierce and Ben Williamson played in college for Midwestern State University.
"It was a good time for everybody,” Young said. “It’s something the parents, I know a lot of fans here, will never forget. It's kind of what it was all about. I know that team was a special team. It was a lot of fun for our school and our community."
