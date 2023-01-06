Carson Cox The Colony

The Colony sophomore quarterback Carson Cox has been named the District 3-5A offensive newcomer of the year.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

It was another year for the books for the Lake Dallas, Little Elm and The Colony football teams, and all three schools had plenty of representation on their respective all-district teams.

The Colony underwent a schematic change on offense, as the Cougars switched from a ground-and-pound attack to the spread offense. That change greatly benefited sophomore quarterback Carson Cox, who was named the 3-5A Division I offensive newcomer of the year. Cox, in his first season as The Colony’s starting quarterback, threw for 1,730 yards with 12 touchdowns. That’s in addition to 452 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments