City Manager Bob Hart announced the selection of Chad Thiessen as the new Fire Chief of the Lake Cities Fire Department. Chief Thiessen has been with the Lake Cities Fire Department for 28 years and will lead the 53-member team that provides fire and emergency medical services to Corinth, Lake Dallas, Hickory Creek and Shady Shores.
“Chief Thiessen has been a tremendous representative of our community and the fire department. He has displayed unwavering loyalty to this department and truly embodies what it means to be a servant leader,” says Hart. “His values, professional experience and enthusiasm will allow him to successfully lead the department and further develop the community partnerships in the coming years.”
Chief Thiessen joined the Lake Cities Fire Department in 1993 as a Volunteer firefighter EMT/paramedic. He quickly worked his way through the ranks of Driver/Engineer, EMS Coordinator, and Captain. In 2006 he was promoted to Deputy Chief where he managed the fire prevention bureau, EMS and Emergency Management Services, and in 2019 he was appointed as Assistant Fire Chief.
“I’m honored and excited to be selected as the Chief of the Lake Cities Fire Department," stated Thiessen. "With the quality of personnel in this organization and their strong work ethic, I have no doubt we will successfully build upon the foundation that exits today and meet the new and exciting challenges ahead of us.”
Chief Thiessen received his bachelor’s degree in Applied Arts and Science from the University of North Texas. He holds multiple State Certifications including Master Firefighter, Fire Inspector, Fire Instructor II, Master Peace Officer, Arson Investigator, and Fire Officer IV.
He has been a dedicated and involved member of the Lake Cities Community for years, having served on the Lake Dallas ISD Board of Trustees as Vice President, and as a Deacon of the Lake Shore Baptist Church.
Thiessen officially stepped into his new role as Fire Chief on February 28, 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.