Corinth is gearing up to host an election in May that will allow voters to decide on term limits. 
 
As part of Proposition 1, Corinth residents will be asked in May to choose if they want to put in place three-year staggered term limits for the city's Mayor and council members starting in May 2023. Currently, the city charter states that council members are elected to two-year terms. 
 
Proposition 2 will ask voters to approve outlining requirements for the appointment of a Mayor Pro Tem. 
 
Early voting for the special election will take place from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. April 25 - April 30; 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. May 1; 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. May 2 - May 3.  
 
Election day is May 7, and voting will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 
 
Corinth registered voters can vote at Corinth City Hall (3300 Corinth Parkway) or any early voting location, the city's newsletter states. Election day voting for Corinth precincts 1020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 will take place at Corinth City Hall. 
 
More voter information is available at the Denton County Election website. More information about Corinth's elections at mycorinth.com/elections 
 
Voters were slated to also approve City Council members next month, but due to a lack of opponents, those items will not be on the ballot. Incumbents Sam Burke (Place 1), Steve Holzwarh (Place 3) and Kelly Pickens (Place 5) are listed on the city website as the only "candidates" for those respective places. 
 
 
 
 
