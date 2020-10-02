Laura Rummel

Place 5
Senior Director at financial technology company PayNearMe
Years lived in Frisco: Combined 14
What is the most important issue facing the city, and how would you help solve it?
The most urgent issue is recovering from the economic impact of the pandemic, getting as many businesses safely open [as possible] and allowing our businesses to get creative with how to pivot from their core business to help recoup revenue. As a city, we need to maintain our fiscally conservative approach to spending as the long-term ramifications are still being revealed. As a member of my company’s crisis management team, I’ve been focused on minimizing the negative impact, putting business continuity plans in place, and ensuring we can still achieve our growth plans in the midst of the turmoil. The same kind of strategic thinking should be applied within our city.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
For the budget that we currently have, yes we are. The 2021 budget has minimal new hires and wage adjustments, and only one new program was added, which should be cost neutral, that was previously scheduled to launch in 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. However, I believe that we need to increase the city’s revenue, so we have the funding to do more, and increase spending in areas where we are currently unable…but I am not in favor of raising property taxes. A potential example is our parks, specifically Grand Park. We’ve already secured the funding to build the park, but the ongoing maintenance still needs to be determined. I would like to see us get creative with revenue-generating activities that can be used to fund the maintenance needed and even help fund more maintenance at our other parks, if the funding exceeds the need.
Another future consideration is for Frisco to finally get its own animal shelter. I believe we could run it for the same amount that we currently pay Collin County Animal Shelter, which is about 20 miles away in McKinney. This would help us to reunite lost animals with their families faster and in a far more cost-effective way. This will also create additional capacity for our area shelters, resulting in fewer animals being put down due simply to space constraints.
Do you feel the city is developing at the right pace? What would you do to ensure the city can handle future growth?
Our growth is based on demand, and while the City Council has little control over our macroenvironment, it is the council’s responsibility is to ensure we are prepared for it. We have to prioritize getting necessary infrastructure in place and reinvesting into the parts that are beginning to age. Our roads need to be fully built, public safety needs to be expanded to cover the incremental expansion, and public services need the appropriate capacity to support things like additional water supply and waste management.
I also believe that bringing in commercial opportunities to Frisco through a Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship is a good move. Startups typically provide higher-paying salaries and create slow and steady growth versus sharp increases, and more job opportunities in Frisco would allow many citizens a shorter commute to work. My goal is to build this out in the northern parts of the city where we could also relieve some of the traffic heading southbound for both our residents and our neighboring communities.
What are your ideas in addressing increased traffic in the city and the region?
The Metroplex is expanding north, so we need to proactively plan for a population increase that impacts the entire surrounding area. While Frisco is currently 20% under our usual traffic patterns as a result of the pandemic, things will eventually return to normal. Attracting more employment opportunities, entertainment options and service destinations to Frisco will allow for shorter trips for our residents and current pass-through individuals that currently have to meet those needs by going to other cities, and those businesses will help contribute to our tax base. I believe that one of the most impactful ways we can limit traffic is to give people a reason not to drive as far, or not to drive at all. Now that many companies were forced to shift to a work-from-home structure with their employees, that type of arrangement is becoming more widely accepted. We should be working with employers to continue to offer alternative work arrangements like flexible hours and remote opportunities, both of which would help reduce traffic during peak hours.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
While this is my first official political campaign, I have been involved locally with volunteer work in many other ways. Most of my volunteer work over the last decade has been with a local animal rescue called Paws in the City, and because of my experience and expertise, I was asked to provide my input to the City Council during the drafting of the recent retail pet ordinances that were ultimately passed in January. I am also a member of a nonprofit called the Network of Executive Women and have been for 15 years, and I have co-chaired both the North Texas and New York Metro regions. One of my contributions was the creation of an award-winning mentoring program between professional women and college students, providing them with interview prep, networking, and internship opportunities. It also provided companies with early access to top talent as students were nearing graduation. Additionally, I am also an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, where we coordinate a variety of volunteer events throughout the year that focus on preserving our history, honoring our veterans or helping those in need. I did apply for a City of Frisco Board position on Parks and Rec, but I wasn’t chosen by the current Council.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
The purpose of the City Council is to provide a diverse collection of viewpoints and align on the best path forward for Frisco. I bring a unique combination of experiences and perspectives that is not currently represented. I am a financially minded businesswoman with experience in the fast-paced, ever-evolving technology space. I have built my career on tackling hard problems, and I know how to communicate and collaborate with a broad group of people. I have had the experience of living on the other side of the world, so I appreciate and embrace the beauty of diversity. I have a personal passion for our parks and our pets. I have the desire and capacity to serve this city with a relentless focus on continuous improvement while maintaining a conservative budget.
