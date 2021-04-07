What are the most pressing issues facing the city, and how do you plan to address them?
The most pressing issue facing Allen is sustainability. We are coming to the end of our growth phase and we have to plan for financial stability so that our infrastructure can be maintained. Growth is how cities pay for existing infrastructure without raising taxes. In order to keep Allen taxes low once we stop growing, we need to make sure today’s growth brings in corporations whose taxes will offset residential taxes. Cities are also at the forefront of combating climate change and Allen has a duty to its residents to consider sustainability in every decision we make. This will lower the overall cost of running our city because extreme weather events take an enormous toll on infrastructure that is not built with resiliency in mind. Fiscal responsibility is very important to me and the residents of Allen.
How do you feel about the city’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since its inception? How do you think it should respond to Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order?
Public safety is a prerequisite for a vital economy. No matter how you “open” the economy, if the public doesn’t feel safe to go out and shop or dine, business will suffer. Allen did as much as possible within their legal authority to protect public health during the pandemic. Our fire department staff educated business owners on safely opening, we advised the public about what precautions they should take to protect themselves and we prepared and planned for an efficient vaccine rollout. Our residents understand the risks. I believe that the science and data are showing that we are still in a dangerous period of this pandemic. Our city facilities should be continuing to require employees and visitors to wear masks and social distance. This is to protect everyone until anyone who wants the vaccine can get it.
Do you believe a balance can be struck between Allen’s continued economic development and its “small town feel?” If so, how?
I do think we can strike a balance between the two. Allen is geographically small and so we expect to keep our population somewhat small compared to neighboring cities. I would like to see a redeveloped downtown or “CBD” area around Allen and Main that attracts small businesses and pedestrian traffic. We have recently created a new department to address all of our aging residential and commercial areas. As our city moves out of growth mode we will need to shift more and more of our energy to supporting these areas. Existing areas should be redeveloped incrementally instead of bulldozed and replanned. Incremental change is much more sustainable.
We need to focus our new development efforts along the 121 corridor where we are expecting mixed-use projects to bring additional jobs, housing and shopping opportunities. Mid-to-large sized businesses generally belong within these mixed-use developments. Corporate tax dollars from the 121 corridor will help keep our residential tax rate low and free up City resources to assist existing business owners.
The city needs to invest in long term strategic planning that is also able to pivot with changing populations and expectations. If we have learned nothing else this last year it is that we should expect the unexpected.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
Over the last three years, I have proven that communication and engagement is one of my most important contributions to the council. I have built a strong presence on social media where I think there was a need. Social media, whether we like it or not, is where a large chunk of our residents seek out and find information. If they do not find accurate information, misinformation will fill the void. I use the platform to give information and also to receive feedback from the community. I can take the temperature on upcoming council items and get an idea of what else is important to my constituents. Everyone should feel heard and feel that we are taking action on issues that are current.
I am also able to bring a different perspective to the council and represent various communities who haven’t had representation. It has been shown that having women, people of color and other diverse communities represented in leadership roles leads to better outcomes for everyone.
Finally, I bring a focus on our environmental impact. With every environmentally friendly decision we make, Allen is stronger, safer and more financially responsible.
