What are the most pressing issues facing the district, and how do you plan to address them?
In light of recent circumstances, the most pressing issues are equity and safety. If our students do not have equal opportunities or feel safe at school, then we are not serving all children and families. Every student has different needs and circumstances, including gifted education, special education, economic need, family circumstances and unique learning needs, to name a few. As a board member, I would work together with other board members and Plano ISD staff to identify novel technology, education programs, greater dual credit collaboration opportunities, family communication tools and counseling resources to help teachers deliver equitable education to students. It is important that these programs be outcome driven, delivering the results that meet Plano’s high standards.
What is your opinion on Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order?
I’m concerned that the executive order rescinding the mask mandate is premature, and this has the potential to disproportionately impact children. While senior citizens and now younger adults are in the process of getting vaccinated, the clinical trials for the vaccines in children are ongoing. It is my understanding that the older age group, 12-18 years old, are significantly ahead of younger children in this clinical trial timeline. While children appear to be much lower risk for COVID-19, there are children that are getting sick, and there are children significantly impacted by the multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C). I worry that if we do not continue to take precautions until all Americans, not just adults, are vaccinated, that we are leaving our children most vulnerable.
What all does the Board of Trustees owe to students, parents, faculty and staff, and what would you do to help fulfill these obligations? (If you're an incumbent, what have you already done to help fulfill them?)
The Board of Trustees owes students, parents, faculty and staff the best opportunities for learning and personal growth. In addition, they owe these stakeholders and members of the community who fund Plano public education accountability, transparency and a willingness to listen and collaborate on charting the district’s future.
I will work collaboratively with trustees and district leadership to review curriculum choices and opportunities within state and federal guidelines to ensure these opportunities are the best we can provide for our students entering the 21st century workforce. It is important that these programs are outcome based and delivered equitably, as strong academic programs are greatly diminished if they are not equitable.
For the faculty and staff, I think we need to consider all aspects of talent management. The district has done a good job developing training and promotion programs for transition to team lead, assistant principal and principal, and we need to continue to continue that kind of innovation in professional development. A competitive salary is only attractive so long as our teachers feel valued and supported in their work, by the district and by the community. Beyond salary, there are many benefits that the district provides to faculty and staff, and I will work with the team to ensure we are offering competitive benefits and that they are being utilized. I have a lot of experience in my career in talent recruitment and management, and I can bring fresh questions and perspectives to this need.
On accountability, transparency and a willingness to listen, I commit to being a trustee that always asks if we can be doing more. How can we increase our accountability and help stakeholders understand our responsibilities? Can we be more transparent? This is often difficult and frustrating for all involved given the legal restrictions facing a school district, but I am willing to be a voice asking if we can be more transparent in every situation. Finally, as trustees, I think our most valuable asset is our community, and I am committed to listening and working collaboratively with all stakeholders.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
My biggest core competency is my experience as a scientist, which gives me a data-driven and collaborative approach. I am professionally trained in being objective, asking the right questions, considering others’ opinions and using data to guide decision making. My knowledge of the Plano community is another core competency. Having grown up in Plano and returned here to raise my family, I have seen the community grow and change over time. I also consider both mentoring and advocacy significant core competencies of mine. Through mentoring scientists across the University of Texas System on career development and advocating for my child’s unique education needs, I have put others first and worked proactively to ensure their needs are met.
My campaign is also very data-driven, and we are a multidisciplinary team with a wide range of expertise.
