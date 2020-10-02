LeAnna Harding

LEISD School Board of Trustees Place 1 (Incumbent)
Number of years you've lived in the district: 12 years
What is the most important issue facing the school district and how would you help solve it?
The most important issue facing LEISD involves preparing for rapid growth while maintaining focus on improving our academic excellence. One of my primary goals is to ensure we remain proactive when planning for future schools and other facilities. For example, buying land now while lots are readily available and cost efficient, building facilities capable of future expansions, and by having a plan in place that is re-evaluated and updated to help guide our decisions. Secondly, is to continue improving our academic excellence with further curriculum audits, professional learning conferences, and campus accountability plans. Audits help us identify gaps, professional learning ensures we are current in our approach, and the campus accountability plans ensure we are meeting our kids’ needs while providing the best experiences we can. Altogether, this helps prepare our kids for their future when leaving high school, whether that be to college, a career or the military.
Are there any existing programs in the district that should be expanded or enhanced?
Two of my favorite programs include Dual Language and STEM School certifications. I want to see the Dual Language program expanded all the way through high school. Currently, it is offered only in K-5. In today’s world, being a bilingual candidate is highly sought after. Dual Language gives our kids another step-up once they leave high school and begin the next chapter of their lives. Secondly, we are already on our way to becoming a STEM certified district, but the process takes time. In order to have a STEM certified campus, all science teachers must complete the NISE STEM teacher certification; I would like to see teachers in other content areas certified, as well. A goal would be to allow more campuses to certify each year so we can increase our STEM certified schools faster and then we can deem LEISD a NISE STEM district!
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing? Please give examples.
I would love for the district to have orchestra or more sponsored after-school enrichment programs. We have a phenomenal band program, but I have always been partial to orchestra and would love to offer that to your kids. We have many after school programs, but I would like to see more enrichment programs versus just after school care. These enrichment programs will provide after school care and education but in a setting that is more engaging because they get kids learning through activities that are fun. For example, if we offer a cooking class, kids will learn math as they calculate measurements to mix ingredients. This is just a quick example, but I believe these types of activities would promote our kids to get more engaged in their own learning as they participate in activities that they enjoy.
Do you feel the district is making the right decisions financially? Please explain.
Yes, I believe the district is making the right decisions financially and is being a good steward of taxpayer dollars. Over the last seven years, we have created some very fiscally conservative policies that have put this district in a financial position to not only build much needed facilities but put us squarely in the competitive market to attract great teachers and staff and stay financially solid during uncertain times, like we face today. Our financial standing of “AA-“is the fourth highest rating available and is considered to be in the high grade/high quality rating category. Over the last seven years, we have also been able to save the district over $18.9 million by restructuring some of our debt using our current policies.
What is your history of involvement with the district/community?
Over the years, I have volunteered for several activities and committees in the district and the town of Little Elm. I have volunteered at the Senior Center, Classic on the Lake, band booster concession stands, Holiday craft fairs, Read Across Little Elm and numerous other school activities. I have been a member of the Little Elm Visioning committee, the Little Elm Charter review committee and board rep for the Little Elm Education Foundation.
