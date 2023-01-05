The year seems to have flown by and the city of Lewisville has had some meaningful projects this year with even more planned for the future.

As for what’s ahead in 2023, City of Lewisville staff will focus on new residential projects under construction in Old Town and a new plan for the Northern Gateway/Lake District. Some other projects include the adoption of the new Unified Development Code, the construction of the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center, the remodel of the Hedrick House, the remodel and opening of the Frederick P. Herring Parks and Recreation Center, the opening of the new facilities and fleet maintenance building, and the launch of the Serve Lewisville project.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

