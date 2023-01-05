The year seems to have flown by and the city of Lewisville has had some meaningful projects this year with even more planned for the future.
As for what’s ahead in 2023, City of Lewisville staff will focus on new residential projects under construction in Old Town and a new plan for the Northern Gateway/Lake District. Some other projects include the adoption of the new Unified Development Code, the construction of the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center, the remodel of the Hedrick House, the remodel and opening of the Frederick P. Herring Parks and Recreation Center, the opening of the new facilities and fleet maintenance building, and the launch of the Serve Lewisville project.
“The mid-century modern fan in me is most excited about Hedrick House,” Mayor TJ Gilmore said. “Glory Park will be our newest green space and will have several unique features in response to community input — excited to see this become a reality. 2023 is poised to be an exciting year. Many promised projects will be completed, and we've got several exciting new projects in the works that residents will feel good about. Our blue ribbon committee will be reviewing projects, areas for repair, and upgrades throughout the city to help set the groundwork for the next decade. It's a great year for progress. Lewisville is continuing to provide quality amenities and opportunities for residents while managing the growth and change that are impacting all of North Texas. Residents should be proud that we're keeping the feel of what we are while incorporating the growth.”
For Lewisville City Manager Claire Powell, she is most looking forward to the construction of the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center and the building of the Corporate Drive extension, which will provide greater mobility and economic development opportunities for the community, she said.
“Despite increasing interest rates, supply chain woes, and inflation, Lewisville continues to expect economic growth,” Powell said. “We will be bringing more jobs to Lewisville, planning for future capital projects with our blue ribbon committee, developing/redeveloping key amenities to heighten quality of life for our residents, and partnering with our nonprofit community to provide resources to residents that are most in need.”
Added Powell, “Lewisville residents should feel good that their city government has an unwavering commitment to implement the Lewisville 2025 Vision Plan, a plan that was created in 2014 and recently updated in 2020 with significant input from our community members. We are working hard to implement the community's vision.”
As for Lewisville ISD, Dr. Lori Rapp talked about what she has been focusing on this year as the newly appointed superintendent and some expectations she has for the district next year.
“We have seen this fall, through our emphasis on coming together as One LISD and focusing on Community Engagement through our 3 C’s of connection, communication, and culture how important it is that we unite as a whole community to support our schools who are investing every day in our most precious resource as a community which is our children,” she said. “We have shown over these last five months since school started how recognizing and celebrating the talented students and staff of LISD creates a positive learning environment for our students and can help us address an educator workforce shortage. For 2023, I am excited about how we can continue this momentum into the new year. There is no doubt that research shows that strong relationships between schools, families, and community members can positively affect student achievement and outcomes.”
Continued Rapp, “I look forward to ensuring that our district continues to value supporting our staff to create high quality learning experiences for students, and am excited to see how that leads our students to excel no matter whether it is on the field, the stage, the classroom, or in the community. I am also looking forward to working alongside our School Board to collaborate with our elected officials throughout the 88th Legislative Session to advocate for public education and the students, staff and families of LISD. I know that strong schools and communities go hand in hand and I believe in 2023 together we can create a strong future for our community when we all invest in the education of our children.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
