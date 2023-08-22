Lewisville head football coach Michael Odle and his staff have rekindled the level of success that the Farmers enjoyed on their runs to state championships in 1993 and 1996.
Odle’s Farmers have improved their record each season, and the 2022 season was their best since he took over the reins in 2017, leading Lewisville to its first outright district title since 2001 and to the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time since 1996.
With a bulk of their experience returning from last season’s 12-2 team, Lewisville has its sights set on another long postseason run in 2023.
Lewisville returns just about every starter on offense. Senior quarterback Ethan Terrell is 23-4 as a starter and the Jackson State commit could become the first Farmer signal-caller to win 30 games. Terrell will have four returning starters on the offensive line ready to provide pass protection for him and also spearhead a Lewisville rushing attack that churned out 3,453 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns last season. Junior tackle Michael Fasusi, a five-star recruit, lists 33 offers.
Terrell and senior running back Viron Ellison were both 1,000-yard rushers last season. Ellison recorded 1,504 yards on the ground with 15 total touchdowns. Terrell also threw for more than 1,000 yards, and he’ll have his leading wide-out, senior Lamar Kerby, back in the fold.
Odle added that the team’s most versatile player, Oklahoma commit and reigning District 6-6A MVP Jaydan Hardy – who saw action at safety, wide receiver, running back and kick returner last season – will have an even bigger role in the Farmers’ offense.
Defensively, Lewisville will have to replace key pieces that were lost to a unit that surrendered 13.3 points per game in 2022 – most notably in the secondary and defensive line; alums Mason Johnson and Rendell Carter combined for 171 tackles, eight sacks and 46 tackles for loss.
Odle said senior outside linebacker Omar Lockhart had a “good spring,” while juniors Rhyan Sewell and Sean Oliver have been “just tough to handle.” Arizona State commit Tony-Louis Nkuba is back to anchor the Farmer secondary.
