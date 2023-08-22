Screen Shot 2023-08-22 at 3.04.36 PM.png

Lewisville head football coach Michael Odle and his staff have rekindled the level of success that the Farmers enjoyed on their runs to state championships in 1993 and 1996.

Odle’s Farmers have improved their record each season, and the 2022 season was their best since he took over the reins in 2017, leading Lewisville to its first outright district title since 2001 and to the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time since 1996.


