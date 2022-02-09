Across three continents, 3 million children have now heard Lewisville resident T-Ronn Hicks’ antibullying message.
A public health problem worldwide, bullying among children is perpetrated by a more powerful individual or group against a less powerful victim.
Hicks has been motivated to stop this problem since he was a victim of bullying.
“I seek to inspire others to view bullying in the community as a personal problem that everyone needs to solve,” Hicks said. “If it weren’t for a mentor who stepped in, I believe that I would not have accomplished all that I have today.”
A former pro wrestler and coach, Hicks started an outreach program called Believers Anointed for a Devine Destiny (BADD), in which he mentors young men and women from single-parent homes, at-risk youth and bullying victims. He helps them learn how to solve problems, achieve goals and discover their inner champions.
“Our children need positive role models,” Hicks said. “Bullying does not just affect the victim. The children in our communities are our future leaders who without community outreach will not have the positive support, mentors and resources needed to help them keep safe and attain their full potential. Bullying is rising, and we must work together to offer effective solutions.”
To help youth, Hicks also created the Stop Bullying Our Purpose (S.B.O.P.). In his
Game Changers mentoring programs, Hicks serves as an inspirational coach to diverse students, preparing them to deal with situations by teaching them Game Changer strategies.
Hicks has received two humanitarian awards for his efforts and has been nominated for CNN’s Heroes Community Leader Award, Steve Harvey’s Community Leader Award and National Life Group’s LifeChanger of the Year.
Hicks has received awards for his antibullying efforts, including ones from the State of Texas, the City of Highland Village, Denton County, and the City of Lewisville.
Hicks is a Toastmaster and an author who wrote “My Inside is Brighter Than My
Outside” that relates his personal struggle with and triumph over bullies. A businessman and an active member of Westside Baptist Church, Hicks touched on the subjects of business and faith in “If I Can, You Can: 13 Spiritual Keys to Success.” Another book whose theme is how to overcome bullying that he wrote is “Succeeding When Others Don’t Want You To.”
