Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore discussed current city developments, progress on Serve Lewisville, and more during his quarterly address on Wednesday, April 19. Here are five takeaways from the mayor’s quarterly address.
Uniform Development Code
The city’s old development code used to be five books and was recently updated last year to two books. The city’s main goal was to make it simpler, and with this simplicity of the UDC came this shorter number of books and lots of visuals. The UDC allows for more duplexes, allows for Accessory Dwelling units on certain lot sizes, and reduces parking requirements for commercial developments.
Northern Gateway
Up on the northern side of Lewisville is a triangular area known as Northern Gateway located off of 35 and 407. Gas Monkey Entertainment is beginning construction and on the northern side of 407, there will be townhomes, multi-family homes, retail, and green space with trails. On the southern side of 407, there will be offices, restaurants, grocery stores, trails, and parks. Announcements for developments will be starting in the next three to four months.
Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center
The Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center is still on target for costs and its construction timeline. The police station demolition began last week and sub-surface work on the center is in progress.
Old Town developments
Deck on Main is one of the most exciting developments heading to Old Town, Mayor Gilmore said. Deck on Main is a $5 million investment by Nack Development and will be 20,000 square feet of retail and office space, occupying the old bank in the district. The development should be open by the beginning of 2024.
Main and Mill Lofts will provide 203 residential units and 175 public garage spaces in Old Town Lewisville. This was a $35 million investment by the developer and will be open by the end of this year. With just this project, it will almost double the amount of parking available in Old Town.
The Mill at Old Town is located on Mill Street and is a $30 million investment by the developer, which will provide 213 residential units. This development is also bringing in a park space called Linear Park, providing more green space in the area. This development is also expected to be open by the end of this year.
The final Old Town development discussed was The Whitlow, which is located across from Old Town Station and will provide 420 residential units. This is a $85 million investment by the developer and is expected to be open by 2024.
Serve Lewisville
Serve Lewisville will have a summer grand opening for Phase 1, and are already planning its Phase 2 expansion. This one-stop shop focuses on healthcare, mental health, food insecurity, rent and utility assistance, and affordable childcare. One built out, all of the areas of focus will be available to the community.
Current agreements include the Lewisville Co-Care Team, Tarrant Area Food Bank, My Health My Resources (MHMR), and the Boys and Girls Club.
