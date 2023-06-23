Glory Park.png

A rendering of Glory Park/Parque La Gloria. 

 Courtesy of the City of Lewisville

After the city of Lewisville updated its park inventory, the Trust for Public Land found that 77 percent of residents now live within a 10-minute walk to a park.

Updates to the park inventory came from the city’s use of Lewisville Independent School District playgrounds as public play spaces, and the influx of new parks of varying size from the annexation of Castle Hills.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments