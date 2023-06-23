After the city of Lewisville updated its park inventory, the Trust for Public Land found that 77 percent of residents now live within a 10-minute walk to a park.
Updates to the park inventory came from the city’s use of Lewisville Independent School District playgrounds as public play spaces, and the influx of new parks of varying size from the annexation of Castle Hills.
Because of work being done by the parks and recreation department, the planning department, and information technology services, an increasing number of Lewisville residents are gaining access to public parks and open spaces.
“In 2017, we joined the ‘10 Minute Walk to a Park’ initiative and the idea is that every American deserves to live within a 10-minute walk to a park because of the various benefits of access to nature, a space to gather and meet their neighbors, have space to work out and engage in healthy physical activity, and all the other benefits that come along with a great park system,” said Stacie Anaya, Lewisville’s parks and recreation director.
At the time, research from Trust for Public Lands showed that 61 percent of Lewisville residents lived within a 10-minute walk of a public park or open space. City leaders set a goal of having 85 percent of residents within a 10-minute walk by 2025 and 100 percent of residents within a 10-minute walk by 2035.
The initiative is part of the “Extending the Green” Big Move of the Lewisville 2023 vision plan, which aims to expand the Green Centerpiece both physically and visually to connect it with other parts of the city.
Special emphasis for “Extending the Green” has been placed on creating parks and connections to the trail system in areas of Lewisville where residents do not have access to a public open space within a 10-minute walk of their home. The hope is to connect pedestrian and bike trails throughout the city to connect neighborhoods and areas of employment to retail, recreation and educational facilities.
In 2017, city staff ran some analysis to identify where in Lewisville that the community was lacking in the 10-minute walk to a park goal. They found that the area known as The Triangle, which is bound by Business 121, I-35, and Corporate Drive, had no park and no public space. This is where the idea of Glory Park/Parque La Gloria came to fruition.
“The lack of connection with the city and the lack of open spaces, it causes issues,” Anaya said. “So, we set out to figure out how we could resolve that.”
With the completed construction of Glory Park/Parque La Gloria at Southwest Parkway and Kia Drive, it will push Lewisville past the 80 percent mark for residents living within a 10-minute walk to a park. The park is expected to be completed in early 2024.
Glory Park/Parque La Gloria will feature two playground structures, a fitness station, several shade structures, a mix of soft and hard trails, pedestrian lighting, interpretive signs, and more than 80 plants and grasses in the common areas. Free public wifi will also be available in the park.
“It's taken us a while to get to this point because we've done some extensive community engagement and the design, and even the name of the park is something that the community helped choose,” Anaya said. “We're excited about being able to bring some public space to a place that hasn't had it for a while or ever.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
