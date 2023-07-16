History is all around us in North Texas, but things aren’t always in plain sight.
Within neighborhoods, behind businesses, and concealed by aggressive vegetation are vast acres of headstones and historical markers lined by wrought iron fences.
Here’s a guide to locating some of these remnants of the past.
Bridges Cemetery (1843)
The Colony seems like an odd place for any history worth mentioning, but the fast-moving town is home to the Bridges Cemetery, the only tangible proof of Denton County’s oldest settlement. The 1.5-acre cemetery takes its name from the Bridges family, one of the first to settle the region under the direction of the Peters Colony Land Grant Company, whose main purpose was to promote immigration to North Texas by enticing families with free land and minimal ownership conditions. According to The Colony Public Library, 141 souls are buried there, including 14 Civil War veterans. The earliest inscribed burial date was April 5, 1855, for an infant daughter, and the last was in 1969. Some of the members were born as early as the 18th century. Many migrated from Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, and Illinois in the 1840s looking for a better life, and several had religious ties with the Baptist and Methodist churches. Though primarily made up of farmers, these first settlers would come to be known as the ‘Peters Colonists.’
Location: The site resides within the confines of the Legends Trails neighborhood on Morning Star Dr. and Chesapeake Rd.
How to find: Park near the cul-de-sac by the city’s water tower.
For more information, see https://thecolonycdc.com/152/Bridges-Cemetery.
Champion-Macedonia Cemetery (1880s)
Two of Texas’s biggest exports — trucks and cowboy boots — surround our next historic cemetery. Nestled between the Huffines Chevrolet Dealership and Cavender's Western Apparel is the Champion-Macedonia Cemetery. It was established in the 1880s and is special because it contains the burials of former slaves who obtained land through the homestead act. In 1899, the cemetery became the official cemetery for African American residents in Lewisville. The Macedonia part of the name comes from when the Mount Olive Baptist Church, initially in charge of the plot, merged with the Macedonia Baptist Church in 1885. By then, it was called Macedonia Cemetery. The other hyphenated part of the name came after James Champion purchased parcels on the Trinity River inside modern-day Lewisville. Because of complications with the reservoir dam, Champion’s land was moved and in 1953, officially merged with Macedonia. Both sections are active grave sites, and the land has not been given any historical markings.
Location: 1450 South Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville, TX
How to find: You can park by the Cavender's parking lot, in open spaces near the Huffines Chevrolet dealership, or just drive directly up to the site and take a U-turn on the way out.
Fox-Hembry Cemetery (1845)
This is another historic cemetery engulfed by modern businesses, except for the railroad tracks on the northern part of the property. The Fox-Hembrey namesake, however, is quite an interesting one at that. Many of the headstones belong to Lewisville’s first black settlers, and most of them can trace their ancestry back to a Caribbean slave named Cassandra Fox who took the name from her slave owner J.K. Fox. Anthony Hembry would marry Cassandra’s daughter, Ida, establishing the other half of the cemetery name. Despite acting as a family cemetery for Cassandra’s 10-plus children, since 1845, the Fox clan didn’t take ownership of the one-and-a-third acres until 1895. The space is an active grave site and since 2005 has been home to the Fox family reunion held on every third Saturday in June.
Location: Whitmore Ln. Lewisville, TX
How to find: Whitmore Ln. is quite difficult to see while driving. The path comes right after the railroad bridge and the cemetery road sign is partially blocked by vegetation. The road is a gravel and rocky path. Prepare to back out or make a U-turn on your way out.
For more information see https://www.fox-hembrycemetery.com/.
Smith Cemetery (1881)
Less than two miles from Old Town Lewisville and Lewisville City Hall, is Smith Cemetery. A tall historical marker sits between the entrance gate and highlights the rich history of the site. This area of Denton County is known as “Holford’s Prairie,” in recognition of two Missouri brothers (John and James) who immigrated through the Peters Colony Company and acquired almost 700 acres. In fact, many of the individuals buried were Lewisville pioneers and became founding families. In 1881, Thomas and Elizabeth Smith sold their private cemetery plot to the local Masonic Lodge, after which it became a community cemetery for the town. Two decades earlier, the Smiths used the land to bury their son, James J. Smith, when he died at the age of 20. Smith is the earliest marked stone in the cemetery. The land itself is hilly and, in some parts, the grass is so thick you can’t even read the inscription, but all in all, the site is a unique glimpse into Lewisville ‘s western past.
Location: 328 Smith Rd, Lewisville, TX
How to find: The cemetery is conveniently located on Smith Rd. behind the Upper Trinity Regional Water Treatment Plant. There is additional parking inside the gate, and it’s a short walk to the cemetery entrance.
For more information visit https://apps.dentoncounty.gov/website/HistoricalMarkers/PDFs/Smith-Cemetery.pdf.
