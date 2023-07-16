North Texas cemeteries 1.png

Smith Cemetery located minutes from Old Town Lewisville.

 Martin Friedenthal for Star Local Media

History is all around us in North Texas, but things aren’t always in plain sight.

Within neighborhoods, behind businesses, and concealed by aggressive vegetation are vast acres of headstones and historical markers lined by wrought iron fences.

North Texas cemeteries 4.png

Bridges Cemetery located within the Legends Trail neighborhood in The Colony.
North Texas cemeteries 2.png

Fox-Hembry Cemetery located on Whitmore Ln. in Lewisville.
North Texas cemeteries 3.png

Smith Cemetery gate located minutes from Old Town Lewisville.

Martin Friedenthal is a summer 2023 intern for Star Local Media, focusing on reporting in The Colony, Little Elm, Lewisville and Carrollton.  

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments