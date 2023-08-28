Lewisville.Carrollton.Lakeside Profile 827.tiff
Courtesy of Dr. Randy Canivel

Dr. Randy Canivel has been named the fourth executive director in the history of the Lewisville Education Foundation. Canivel has spent 20 years in higher education working in student affairs, instruction and fundraising. Most recently, Canivel served as director for Midwestern State University at Flower Mound where he led in campus operations, enrollment management and community partnerships. He served on the Lewisville Education Foundation Board of Directors from 2019 to 2023 before being named executive director.

