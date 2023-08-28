Dr. Randy Canivel has been named the fourth executive director in the history of the Lewisville Education Foundation. Canivel has spent 20 years in higher education working in student affairs, instruction and fundraising. Most recently, Canivel served as director for Midwestern State University at Flower Mound where he led in campus operations, enrollment management and community partnerships. He served on the Lewisville Education Foundation Board of Directors from 2019 to 2023 before being named executive director.
Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.
My name is Randy Canivel, and my wife and I live in Flower Mound. Education has been my life’s work since 2005 when I began my full-time work at Midwestern State University (MSU) in Wichita Falls, Texas. Since that time, I have earned a breath of experience in enrollment management, instruction, community relations, and student affairs. I earned my bachelor’s and master’s degrees from MSU and my Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration from Liberty University.
How long have you been involved with the Lewisville ISD Education Foundation (LEF)?
Three years as a board member and two weeks as executive director.
What are some goals that you have as the new Executive Director of the Lewisville ISD Education Foundation?
I have a couple: First, increase our brand awareness and call-to-action for employees and community members by next summer. Second, develop a pipeline of new donors to the foundation in the next couple of years.
What are some ways the Lewisville ISD Education Foundation makes an impact on the campus and district levels?
“Building community, enriching education” is our mission statement. By raising funds for scholarships and grants, we create a community of donors who share an affinity for sustainable, public education. Additionally, the recipients of LEF grants feel heard; the ability to elevate their curriculum results in high-impact learning and retention.
What are you passionate about?
Seeing a pathway of success for students and teachers; furthermore, how education changes lives from K-12 to post-secondary.
Who or what inspires you?
Wow! This changes frequently, but I would say my wife, Lexi. She puts up with me, but more importantly, her patience and zest for life is to be admired.
How did you know education was something you wanted to pursue as a career?
I did not, at first. My first job out of college had me working for my alma mater right away. Seeing how my knowledge, skills, and abilities impacted my students and colleagues solidified it all.
How can the community get involved with the Lewisville ISD Education Foundation?
First, learn all about public education, and second, if you could give any amount, what would you want to give it to? For instance, giving back to the cosmetology program, learning technologies, or maybe STEM. Third, consider reading scholarships for us. It is a great experience.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
That teachers, students, or alumni of LISD remember the impact LEF had on their professional journey. How did that grant or scholarship impact them?
Please share anything else you'd like our readers to know.
LEF has been around since 1990 and awarded over $6 million in grants and scholarships.
Featured Local Savings
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.