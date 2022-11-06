LLELA Artist #5 1.png

Kendra L. Brown painting on the side of the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area Staff Office.

As part of the University of North Texas’ Art in Public Spaces course, five artists were chosen to create murals focused on combining personal creativity with art at the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area, or LLELA.

Kendra L. Brown is the fifth and final artist featured in this five-part series from the Lewisville Leader. She is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana and moved to Dallas from Indiana to go back to school for sculpture. She has a business degree but did not enjoy the field she was in, so she decided to go to UNT.

LLELA Artist #5 2.jpeg

Artist Kendra L. Brown.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

