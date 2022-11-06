As part of the University of North Texas’ Art in Public Spaces course, five artists were chosen to create murals focused on combining personal creativity with art at the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area, or LLELA.
Kendra L. Brown is the fifth and final artist featured in this five-part series from the Lewisville Leader. She is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana and moved to Dallas from Indiana to go back to school for sculpture. She has a business degree but did not enjoy the field she was in, so she decided to go to UNT.
“I felt led to come to Dallas and signed up with UNT and my life is completely different,” Brown said. “I have a strong fashion background, but my love is sculpture. I love sculpture because I get to tell a story with something that I made. My dad was a carpenter. I was always outside with him in the workshop on the back of the truck building something out of wood. My mom was a beautiful southern lady who believed in keeping her house all nicely decorated, we would have fresh flowers from my aunt and I remember seeing her get all dolled up to go out with her aunt. So those two influences are really a big part of my art making.”
When it came to the LLELA project, Brown partnered with Juan Ramos on the project because they both had very similar artistic designs for the building.
“While we were meeting as a class, both mine and Juan’s proposals had a lot of similarities,” Brown said. “Even our styles were similar. So, it became us doing our project together, meshing our two styles together, our two projects together to come up with something that both of us loved.”
Brown likes to incorporate themes of compassion, love, and self-reflection into her pieces and is a multimedia artist who uses a variety of materials such as paint, wood, metals and textiles.
“Really, my passion is to use my artwork to tell a story that shines a light on human behavior,” she said. “I like to give my audience something to think about and hopefully encourage positive change, encourage inspiration. I want something good to come from everything that I make and everything that I make has a story to it.”
For the LLELA exhibit, Brown said painting was a challenge, but she ended up enjoying it and loved how everything turned out.
“First, it is very humbling because those walls are at least 25 feet tall and I did a mural back in high school, but this is the largest,” she said. “We did three total walls at LLELA, so this is the largest set of murals that I've done and so I thought it was a really big responsibility as well.”
Ramos and Brown called their mural “The Heartbeat of LLELA” because they wanted to say thank you to the staff and volunteers who teach the kids there.
“We chose those scenes that we did because we wanted to include the kids and also include the people who do such hard work,” she said.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.