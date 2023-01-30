Nick Allen Lewisville swim

Lewisville senior Nick Allen captured third place in the 500-yard freestyle and fourth in the 200 freestyle at the District 6-6A swim meet on Jan. 21.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

Lewisville senior Nick Allen has been on the wrong end of a couple of close finishes – one coming as the result of a temporary rule change.

After qualifying for the regional meet in a relay as a freshman, he placed fifth in the 200-yard freestyle and 500 free in the district meet. But because of COVID-19-related restrictions during the 2020-21 season, only the top four swimmers advanced to the second round of the postseason. However, that rule imposed by the UIL lasted just one season.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments