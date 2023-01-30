Lewisville senior Nick Allen has been on the wrong end of a couple of close finishes – one coming as the result of a temporary rule change.
After qualifying for the regional meet in a relay as a freshman, he placed fifth in the 200-yard freestyle and 500 free in the district meet. But because of COVID-19-related restrictions during the 2020-21 season, only the top four swimmers advanced to the second round of the postseason. However, that rule imposed by the UIL lasted just one season.
Allen missed out on qualifying for the regional meet in both events as a junior by one place, but he’ll be in the pool this weekend for the Region II-6A meet after he swam to third place in the 500 freestyle (4:57.04) and fourth in the 200 free (48.95).
Allen will be the lone representative for Lewisville at the Region II-6A meet, scheduled to be held Friday and Saturday at Lewisville ISD Westside Aquatic Center. The Hendrix College signee is the school record-holder in the 200 free and 500 free. He set the school record in the 200 as a sophomore and then again as a junior, and in the 500 this year.
Allen seeks to become the first state qualifier for Lewisville since 2017 (Kara Eisenmann).
In this week’s Star Local Media profile, Allen chats about his excitement for the regional meet, how he got into swimming, what he liked about Hendrix College’s swim team and his love of art.
SLM: What does it mean for you to qualify for the regional meet?
NA: Being a senior, this is my fourth year swimming on the team. It’s an important thing to go there for my team as I’m the only one who will go. I know my friends will be there and they’ll support me. Whatever happens happens.
SLM: What did you do during the offseason that helped you to get over the hump and qualify for the regional meet for the first time since you were a freshman?
NA: During offseason, I have club and have that all year round. I just pushed myself with that. We had a pretty big leader leave the district and I was able to move myself up a few spots and get that position.
SLM: Congrats on breaking the school record in the 500-yard freestyle. What does that accomplishment mean to you?
NA: That was one that I was shooting for because I’d been wanting to work on my distance stuff. Being able to break that record and get my name up there on the wall for a second time was heart-racing.
SLM: How did you get into swimming?
NA: When I was 4, I started taking swim lessons with a private coach to teach me how to swim. She suggested that I would be a very good distance swimmer. I had no clue how she could tell that when I was 4 years old. I joined club when I was 7 or 8, and it’s gone from there.
SLM: What has been your favorite moment while competing for your club team?
NA: My favorite moment was probably the southern zones that we went to at the end of the summer. We flew to West Virginia for the southern meet. That’s between the 13 southeast states. That was my first travel meet outside of Texas and it was really important to me and a lot of fun. I met some of my really good friends there.
SLM: Who are some people over the years that have helped you to become the swimmer that you are today?
NA: My current high school coach (Jeff Jones), I had him in club in middle school. Whenever I got out of middle school, he quit club coaching and moved to high school coaching. I’ve had him for a good six-and-a-half years now. We have a really close connection. He knows how I swim. I know how he coaches. He’s been a really big help.
SLM: What intrigued you about Hendrix College?
NA: I got there and I could tell it was right for me. I had been in contact with the coach for a while. He seemed like he knew how to progress swimmers at any level. When he joined, they broke multiple records. It was their coach that really drew me in.
SLM: What is something that nobody knows about you?
NA: I don’t think a lot of people know that I want to go into the art field. I have a decent jar. I’ve never really shown anybody my art, but that’s what I’m going to college for.
