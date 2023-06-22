Keyonte George Lewisville

Former Lewisville standout Keyonte George was selected by the Utah Jazz with the 16th overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft in Brooklyn, N.Y.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

One of the best basketball memories that former Lewisville standout Keyonte George has is when he led his team to an AAU national championship in the fifth grade.

After being selected by the Utah Jazz with the 16th overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft in Brooklyn, N.Y., George told ESPN’s Monica McNutt that hearing his name being called by NBA commissioner Adam Silver was surreal.

