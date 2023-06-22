One of the best basketball memories that former Lewisville standout Keyonte George has is when he led his team to an AAU national championship in the fifth grade.
After being selected by the Utah Jazz with the 16th overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft in Brooklyn, N.Y., George told ESPN’s Monica McNutt that hearing his name being called by NBA commissioner Adam Silver was surreal.
“Best moment of my life,” George said. “I can’t really explain how I feel. The amount of hours and sacrifice that you have to make to get to this point is hard. This is just the beginning.”
George was one of two former players that competed in the Star Local Media coverage area to be drafted Thursday, along with former Coppell standout Anthony Black, who was taken by the Orlando Magic with the 16th pick.
George is the first Lewisville basketball player to be selected in the first round of the NBA Draft.
While in high school, George helped to quickly turn around a Lewisville program that went 6-20 overall and 1-13 in district play the year prior to his arrival.
George’s scoring touch was an instant boost. As a freshman, he earned the first of back-to-back district MVP honors after he averaged a whopping 21 points per game to go along with 1.9 steals as well as 2.3 steals and four rebounds.
Led by then-first-year Lewisville head coach Brian Miller (current Lake Dallas head coach), the Farmers enjoyed a 20-win turnaround in 2018-19, topped Southlake Carroll in bi-district and later finished as an area-round finalist.
George authored a second straight district MVP campaign his sophomore season, as he averaged 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.1 steals. Lewisville won a playoff game for the second year in a row.
“He was just one of the most talented scorers that I have ever been around,” Miller said. “He just was very special at making baskets. He had a good touch. He scored 1,500 points in two years at Lewisville. He was a talented offensive player.”
George transferred to iSchool Virtual Academy of Texas (Lewisville) for his junior season, where he put up 24.8 points per game, and then played his senior season for IMG Academy.
There was a time when George wasn’t sure if he would ever play basketball again after he spent several weeks in the hospital with an abscess in his hip. But he came back stronger and has put up big numbers on the court, both in high school and college.
Described by ESPN’s Jay Bilas as quick and confident with a unique ability to create his own shot, George continued his offensive ways in college, scoring 506 points in his only season at Baylor. His 506 points were second-most by a freshman in Baylor history. He was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year after he averaged 15.3 points, 2.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds.
George shot 41% from 3-point range. Perimeter shooting was a need for Utah, which finished 19th out of 30 NBA teams after the Jazz made 35.3% of their attempts during the 2022-23 season. Last season, Utah went 37-45 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016 – a rebuilding year for the Jazz, who had traded superstar guard Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland and sent forward Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.
George’s father, Jason, provided words of advice on draft night for his son as he begins his professional career.
“Keep growing,” Jason said. “Keep thanking God. Keep growing as a player, as a man and just keep getting better every day.”
