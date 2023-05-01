Edgar Hernandez serves as the technical and operations coordinator for the Lewisville Grand Theater. Hernandez surrounds himself with art, even in his free time, spending time watching live shows, visiting art exhibits, or similar activities.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
Hello! I'm Edgar Leonardo Hernandez. I'm from Long Island, New York from the Brentwood area. My family moved to Texas around the end of elementary school for me. I went back and lived in Queens on and off for about a year after high school. I worked the stage union all over New York City and around Long Island. I was mostly at Winter Garden and Madison Square Garden. I tend to get too deep into work so I jumped back to Texas to finish college to help keep me focused on getting a degree. I got a Carpentry II NCCER certification (so I can have a job as I kept going to school), an Architectural Drafting and Design Associate's degree from ITT Tech and a BA in Visual Arts from the University of Texas at Dallas. I've been working in the fields of visual and performing arts since I was 16. I'm a Sagittarius and my favorite food is pizza.
What do you do in your role as Technical and Operations Coordinator for Lewisville Grand?
As Technical and Operations Coordinator I manage all of the part-timers here at the Lewisville Grand Theater, develop and maintain all guidelines and protocols, make sure all of the spaces are safe and functioning, and manage relationships with third-party labor. There's so much more than all of that but to sum it up, I figure out how to make the arts happen on a technical, safe and operational level.
What is your favorite part about your job?
Honestly, the fact that my office is in an arts center and at such a beautiful location. It's pretty cool that I get to spend most of my days so close where the art happens. The vibes are immaculate I must say.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Lewisville?
I have to say the Perc coffee shop since I go so often (Starship Bagel is a close second). My family comes from a coffee farm in El Salvador so coffee is in my blood and every coffee shop becomes a piece of home for me. That iced caramel coffee goes hard.
What are you passionate about?
The arts clearly, I won't shut up about it haha. I've spent most of my days on a stage, in a gallery, consuming or creating some kind of art that whenever I go on a hike my friends make a little joke like, 'Are you sure there isn't a stage out there that needs you to put on a musical for raccoons?'
Who or what inspires you?
So many people and things inspire me. I wish I can take you on a tour of my heart so you can see it all for yourself. I will say the magic to art and music, and how it affects us, inspires me in many ways. There's always something familiar and new. And Puss in Boots. He's pretty cool.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
I hope to leave a good system, a lot of room, and plenty of options to keep the arts alive and growing here in the community.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I don't have too much of that. I'm so wrapped up in the arts so I usually on my off time go enjoy some of it like seeing live shows, theatre, art exhibits, ballets, orchestras, etc. If I'm not in one of those spaces then I'm usually at a skatepark, playing tennis or out hiking.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
I've always had a strong interest in doing something in the arts when I was in high school. I had many tell me there's not a viable career in the arts so I kept pursuing things as close to it as possible. Until in my early 20s I was hired full time at the Patty Granville Arts Center in downtown Garland and finally realized there is structure in the arts. This position I am in is one that I've always wanted since I first stepped foot on stage. I left the Eisemann Center last October to finally be in a spot I wanted for so long. I'm so happy to be here.
Please share anything else you’d like our readers to know.
In all our lives there's some form of an art no matter how small. There's so much to art than just pencils and paint brushes. Somewhere in your life you naturally create a little bit of art. Whether it's a doodle on a page or even how you dress yourself in the morning, there is some art to that. It's natural like nature. The trees don't have to bend like that. They just do. The clouds will shape themselves however they want but we will always see the shapes of something familiar in them. That's art. I hope you find joy and peace in these little moments, artist.
